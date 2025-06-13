Melania Trump Ruined Her Congressional Picnic Outfit With One Glaring Mistake

Melania Trump rocked a simple but elegant look at the Congressional Picnic that was undercut by one glaring faux pas. The first lady rocked a casual summery outfit at the June 12 picnic, as she stood next to her husband wearing a white blouse with the top buttons undone and the sleeves of the shirt rolled up. Melania also wore a pair of floral-print cotton jacquard pants from Dolce & Gabbana which were white with pink peony print, and they were perfect for the setting. The former model completed the ensemble with a thin white belt and a pair of bright pink pumps. Unlike the sloppy bed look Melania had displayed outside the White House earlier in the year, her hair looked healthy with blonde highlights and loose curls.

Photos of Melania's Congressional Picnic wardrobe were shared on X, formerly Twitter, where people heaped praise on FLOTUS' sartorial choices. Even though she looked effortlessly chic, the first lady's top was risqué from certain angles. The white blouse clung to her chest, and she had undone one or two buttons too many. Because of the tight fit, photographs from the side showed Melania was one button mishap away from a wardrobe malfunction. This was not the first time in her second term that Melania had a fashion misstep either.