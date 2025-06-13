Melania Trump Ruined Her Congressional Picnic Outfit With One Glaring Mistake
Melania Trump rocked a simple but elegant look at the Congressional Picnic that was undercut by one glaring faux pas. The first lady rocked a casual summery outfit at the June 12 picnic, as she stood next to her husband wearing a white blouse with the top buttons undone and the sleeves of the shirt rolled up. Melania also wore a pair of floral-print cotton jacquard pants from Dolce & Gabbana which were white with pink peony print, and they were perfect for the setting. The former model completed the ensemble with a thin white belt and a pair of bright pink pumps. Unlike the sloppy bed look Melania had displayed outside the White House earlier in the year, her hair looked healthy with blonde highlights and loose curls.
Photos of Melania's Congressional Picnic wardrobe were shared on X, formerly Twitter, where people heaped praise on FLOTUS' sartorial choices. Even though she looked effortlessly chic, the first lady's top was risqué from certain angles. The white blouse clung to her chest, and she had undone one or two buttons too many. Because of the tight fit, photographs from the side showed Melania was one button mishap away from a wardrobe malfunction. This was not the first time in her second term that Melania had a fashion misstep either.
Melania Trump keeps making one mistake too many
Earlier, Melania Trump ruined a spring outfit with another glaring mistake. FLOTUS hosted the Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at the White House on May 20, where she was photographed spending time with the children of staffers outside. She was seen speaking with the youngsters, who shared their work on arts and crafts. Similar to her Congressional Picnic look, Melania wore a white blouse with the top buttons undone. The top was tucked into a high-waisted white skirt that had green leafy patterns. It was an airy outfit that was undone by one decision. To finish it off, Melania chose to accessorize with an off-white belt. The belt, meant to break up the top and skirt, was so high that it made for an unflattering inclusion.
The fashion misfires for the first lady had stacked up, as only a day earlier Melania made a careless blazer mistake when she accompanied Donald Trump as the two signed the Take It Down Act. She wore a dark gray Dior blazer and skirt combo as she stood with her husband outside the White House. The chunky blazer was cinched near her ribcage, and while that helped to create an hourglass shape, the sheer bulkiness of the blazer was unflattering on her frame.