The Worst-Dressed Royals & Attendees At Trooping The Colour 2025

The sun shone brightly in London for Trooping the Colour 2025 as the public flocked to The Mall (the City of Westminster roadway, not the shops) to watch their royal figureheads waft by. The British aristocracy was decked out in all its finest, and not so finest, attire to enjoy the annual celebration of the reigning monarch's birthday. Sadly, the worst-dressed royals wouldn't have even warranted a mention on any Grammys or Met Gala lists. But they still managed to turn out with some flops, nonetheless.

King Charles III was the birthday boy for the third year in a row, and despite his ongoing cancer treatment, he managed to put on a jolly good show. Unfortunately, the same couldn't be said for his wife. In fact, Camilla's sour behavior at the event ignited a new rumor, and it's safe to say it's even worse than the hat she wore — we'll just leave it at "Let them eat cake!"

Aside from Camilla's shady side, everybody appeared to be in a celebratory mood, a welcome relief after 18 months of royal hell that included news of both Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Charles' cancer diagnoses. Still, we're keeping calm and carrying on. From Kate's outfit's glaring mistake to frumpy frocks, we're rounding up the worst dressed of Trooping of the Colour 2025.

