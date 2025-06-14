The Worst-Dressed Royals & Attendees At Trooping The Colour 2025
The sun shone brightly in London for Trooping the Colour 2025 as the public flocked to The Mall (the City of Westminster roadway, not the shops) to watch their royal figureheads waft by. The British aristocracy was decked out in all its finest, and not so finest, attire to enjoy the annual celebration of the reigning monarch's birthday. Sadly, the worst-dressed royals wouldn't have even warranted a mention on any Grammys or Met Gala lists. But they still managed to turn out with some flops, nonetheless.
King Charles III was the birthday boy for the third year in a row, and despite his ongoing cancer treatment, he managed to put on a jolly good show. Unfortunately, the same couldn't be said for his wife. In fact, Camilla's sour behavior at the event ignited a new rumor, and it's safe to say it's even worse than the hat she wore — we'll just leave it at "Let them eat cake!"
Aside from Camilla's shady side, everybody appeared to be in a celebratory mood, a welcome relief after 18 months of royal hell that included news of both Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Charles' cancer diagnoses. Still, we're keeping calm and carrying on. From Kate's outfit's glaring mistake to frumpy frocks, we're rounding up the worst dressed of Trooping of the Colour 2025.
Lady Victoria Starmer's frumpy frock
As the British prime minister's wife, Lady Victoria Starmer is a veritable pro at attending glittering events around the world and dressing to impress. So, her choice of attire for Trooping the Colour 2025 was surprising, to say the least.
Victoria looked like she'd totally just dialed it in, clad in a plain white, V-neck dress that wouldn't look out of place on any high street store sales rack. Considering how buttoned-up most attendees are, this frock stood out as more appropriate for a picnic rather than a royal celebration. Her dour expression as she stood next to her hubby didn't help any. But then, given Sir Keir Starmer's dire approval ratings, there really is little for either of the couple to smile about.
George and Louis were total MAGA bros
The Great British public is holding its breath in anticipation of President Donald Trump's state visit, which is apparently scheduled for September, according to Donald Trump. The big date is still months away, but perhaps in an attempt to get the hoi polloi whipped up and excited for the big man's arrival, the royal family decided to dress up Prince George and Prince Harry as total MAGA bros.
Okay, at least there weren't any baseball caps in sight, and the boys' clothes actually fit them correctly. Still, their blue suits with white shirts and red ties were definitely in sync with Trump's signature style. Let's hope it's not a nod to the future.
MP Alex Davies-Jones borrowed her gramma's net curtains
Few people, if any, outside of politics and/or Wales would recognize Alex Davies-Jones, the Labour MP for Pontypridd. However, her Trooping the Colour 2025 outfit was certainly memorable, and truly made her stand out from the crowd — even if it wasn't the kind of standout she was hoping for.
Davies-Jones' intricately printed get-up looked like she'd borrowed a pair of her grandma's net curtains and quickly knocked out a dress on the sewing machine. Then there was the hat, which just looked like a scrunched-up pouf of tulle rather than an actual piece of headwear. The politician posted a selection of pics from the big day on Instagram, and although the outfit was terrible, the loving tribute she wrote to her mom and plus-one for the event was truly lovely.