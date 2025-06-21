Melania Trump Appearances That Sent Plastic Surgery Chatter Into Overdrive
While her politics and choice of men might be up for debate, Melania Trump's beauty is simply undeniable. "Melania's a great physical beauty," Donald Trump gushed to Tatler in 2005 about his international fashion model wife. "In Palm Beach, I told her she could be the queen of this town, and the woman of society have fallen in love with her. They cannot believe her physical beauty."
Still, some aren't so sure that Melania's beauty is all au naturel. It's long been rumored that she's gone under the knife to achieve her bombshell looks. It should be noted, however, that as late as 2016, Melania was still maintaining that she had never had any work done and vowed that she never would. "I'm against Botox, I'm against injections; I think it's damaging your face, damaging your nerves. It's all me. I will age gracefully, as my mom does," she declared during a candid interview with GQ, swiftly aligning herself with all of the other celebrities who refuse to get plastic surgery. But as the old saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words, and, as for Melania, there are a few of her that sent plastic surgery chatter into overdrive.
Melania Trump showed up at the 2024 RNC looking fresh as a daisy
After being mostly a no-show during her famous husband's third presidential campaign, Melania Trump made quite the entrance when she showed up on stage for the final night of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin — even sharing a rare connection with her hubby when she gave him a loving and warm embrace.
Unfortunately, even after dazzling the crowd in her all-red Dior suit, some couldn't help but point out what they perceived as a new look for Melania. Even plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie joined the did-she-or-didn't-she group chat, telling the Daily Mail that he had "noticed a change in her nose." According to Motykie, "Noses don't typically get smaller as they get older, they get bigger — but hers is definitely smaller and more defined, so I am very suspicious for at least one rhinoplasty [nose job]." He also noted that she's probably benefiting from some "maintenance work," including Botox and fillers.
Melania Trump hid behind a pair of oversized sunglasses on election day
All eyes were on Melania Trump and her husband, presidential hopeful Donald J. Trump, when they arrived at the Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida, to cast their ballots on November 5, 2024. Still, she had a workaround to keep onlookers from peering directly at her: a pair of oversized black sunglasses. "She tends to wear sunglasses and hats to shield herself from the public eye. As she's stated in previous interviews, she often feels as though she is being bullied," Professor and fashion psychologist Dr. Dawnn Karen told Express in 2019 about Melania's dependence on her expensive hater blockers. "I believe that the hat serves as armour of some sort. When she's looking out into the audience, she cannot see the entire crowd due to her sunglasses or her hat."
Others, however, thought there might be another reason Melania kept her sunglasses on while indoors. Cosmetic plastic surgeon Dr. Dennis Schimpf speculated that she "probably had additional filler work done" ahead of the election in an effort to be camera-ready. "She could have had some undereye and cheek filler. That often causes bruising, so it makes sense that she would be wearing sunglasses," he explained to the Daily Mail. Alexa, play "I Wear My Sunglasses at Night" by Corey Hart.
Melania Trump blocked most of her face from sight on Inauguration Day
Did Melania Trump have a little something-something day in the days leading up to her hubby's second inauguration? As you may recall, Melania showed up to the occasion donning a large-and-in-charge hat that shielded her face from even the most eagle-eyed onlookers. "What was Melania hiding under her hat? I think it was a rabbit," one X user speculated.
Some believe that Melania recycled the bizarre fashion accessory at the inauguration to dodge her famous hubby's kisses, but it's entirely possible she was just hiding her latest beauty tweaks. Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Sean McNally told the Daily Express U.S. that the second-time FLOTUS' jaw line looked "absolutely snatched for someone who's 54." According to McNally, there could be a few reasons for her stellar side profile, including her naturally "amazing skin" or some "minimally-invasive skin tightening treatments." Still, he was careful to point out some very subtle signs that she had just gone under the knife. "If you look real close there's two things to note. (1) Her earlobe has what we call a pixie shape. (2) There appears to be a very faint light line just in front of her ear running down to the edge of her earlobe."