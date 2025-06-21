Melania Trump Appearances That Sent Plastic Surgery Chatter Into Overdrive

While her politics and choice of men might be up for debate, Melania Trump's beauty is simply undeniable. "Melania's a great physical beauty," Donald Trump gushed to Tatler in 2005 about his international fashion model wife. "In Palm Beach, I told her she could be the queen of this town, and the woman of society have fallen in love with her. They cannot believe her physical beauty."

Still, some aren't so sure that Melania's beauty is all au naturel. It's long been rumored that she's gone under the knife to achieve her bombshell looks. It should be noted, however, that as late as 2016, Melania was still maintaining that she had never had any work done and vowed that she never would. "I'm against Botox, I'm against injections; I think it's damaging your face, damaging your nerves. It's all me. I will age gracefully, as my mom does," she declared during a candid interview with GQ, swiftly aligning herself with all of the other celebrities who refuse to get plastic surgery. But as the old saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words, and, as for Melania, there are a few of her that sent plastic surgery chatter into overdrive.

