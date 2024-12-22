Celebrities Who Refuse To Get Plastic Surgery
Ever since the Golden Age of Hollywood, celebrities have been under intense pressure to look a certain way. Maybe they started their career when they were younger or as children, and, as they get older, the immense influences from Hollywood and the beauty industry pushes them to get cosmetic work done. It's not uncommon for celebs to get Botox, fillers, or complex procedures to preserve or change their looks.
Still, not everyone is on board with the concept of surgically altering their appearance. Some have chosen to age naturally, allowing the passage of time to show. It doesn't happen often, but each of the people noted below have had incredible careers, but they've publicly stated they have no plans to get plastic surgery now or in the future.
Sarah Paulson appreciates aging naturally
Sarah Paulson has been acting since the mid-1990s, and while she's been in plenty of movies and TV series, she's probably best known these days for her work in "American Horror Story." Still, others may know her from "Serenity," "12 Years a Slave," or "Ocean's 8." In each project, Paulson pushes the envelope of excellent acting, and through it all, she's aged naturally.
Paulson sat for an interview with Pedro Pascal in February 2024 for Interview, and they discussed her aversion to plastic surgery. The topic came up when Paulson mentioned she was 49, telling Pascal, "I'm happy to say it," though he wasn't in the same camp. She followed up, saying, "Well, since I don't shoot anything into my face at this particular juncture, I imagine everyone knows I'm 49."
Paulson was returning to the theater, and Pascal mentioned it would keep her young, but she disagreed. "If there's anything that's going to age me rapidly, it's going back to the theater." She then pointed out several new lines between her eyebrows that were a result of her acting in the project, and said, "Well, I expect when I'm done with this play, they'll be there permanently." Her views may change, but as of 2024, Paulson isn't interested in fillers or Botox.
Emma Thompson has repeatedly refused to walk down the plastic surgery road
Emma Thompson has landed some memorable roles since she started working in the 1980s. Some of her most notable include "The Remains of the Day," "In the Name of the Father," and "Sense and Sensibility," all of which earned her Academy Award nominations, of which she's had five and won two. Thompson has taken part in multiple franchises, including "Men in Black," "Harry Potter," and "Bridget Jones."
If you look at her performances throughout the decades, it's clear Thompson has allowed herself to age naturally; She doesn't dye her hair unless it's for a role, and she hasn't had fillers or anything of the sort. Thompson has never had plastic surgery, and she never will, according to the actor herself. Thompson told The Wrap, "I've always been a card-carrying, kind of militant feminist about women's bodies and what's been done to them."
Thompson went into greater detail during an interview with Hello!, where she expressed her position on Botox quite clearly: "It's mad. It's not a normal thing to do, and the culture that we've created that says it's normal is not normal." She went on to call plastic surgery "chronically unhealthy," so Thompson will likely never have any cosmetic procedures or plastic surgery done.
Amanda Peet steadfastly opposes getting any work done
Amanda Peet gained widespread attention via her breakout performance in "The Whole Nine Yards" in 2000. Since then, Peet has appeared in a plethora of projects. She's spent much of her career on the small screen, playing memorable characters in "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," "The Good Wife," and "Brockmire," to name a few.
Peet has spoken about plastic surgery numerous times, and she's not only opposed to the practice but has said she'd never get anything done. During an interview on "Conversations with Maria Menounos" (via People), Peet said, "I've never gotten Botox or fillers. I've never done anything to my face that's invasive." She continued, explaining that her primary reason for avoiding any cosmetic surgery was her two daughters due to the dangers of going under the knife.
In an essay she wrote for Lenny Letter, Peet went into detail, explaining how she doesn't like how gravity is affecting her breasts, but she still refuses to have anything done for that concern. "My daughters would someday learn that the real reason I died was because I voluntarily checked myself into a hospital to get an elective operation that I didn't need so that I could look slightly more attractive," she expressed.
Halle Berry opposes any plastic surgery for herself
Halle Berry has scored notable roles throughout the 1990s and beyond. Berry was the first African American woman to receive the Academy Award for best actress, and she's a Bond Girl. Berry has looked spectacular throughout her career, but according to the actor, she has not had any work done despite numerous articles online speculating otherwise.
Berry sat for an interview with makeup artist Bobbi Brown for Yahoo Beauty, and the discussion centered around the actor's status as a beauty role model. Brown asked Berry about the pressures women in her industry contend with to remain relevant, and Berry acknowledged that there is a great deal of pressure pushing women to have work done to their faces. The actor described plastic surgery as "crack that people are trying to push on you."
Berry went on to say, "Aging is natural, and that's going to happen to all of us." She pointed to Lena Horn and Jane Fonda's natural aging as women she perceives as beautiful. While Berry denied having cosmetic work, she admitted to having thought about it.
Barbra Streisand lets her talent speak for itself
Barbra Streisand has been an icon for decades, and she's had an amazing career. Streisand is a multi-talented performer who's known for her singing, acting, songwriting, directing, and producing, even achieving the coveted EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) in 1970. For over 60 years, Streisand has sat at the top of her particular game, and she's avoided altering her appearance throughout her career.
Streisand has some notable features people have suggested she have modified over the years. Her nose has been target No. 1 in those comments, but Streisand outright refuses to get a rhinoplasty. As it happens, her decision wasn't to do with vanity, as it was entirely practical. In her memoir, "My Name Is Barbra," Streisand wrote that she feared getting a nose job would impact her singing voice and damage her career.
Streisand wrote (via People), "'Isn't my talent enough?' A nose job would hurt and be expensive. Besides, how could I trust anyone to do exactly what I wanted and no more?" In an interview with O Magazine, Streisand confirmed that she would consider other procedures, but noted she was fearful of it. "It's scary," she expressed. "I don't even have pierced ears."
Salma Hayek is ready and willing to age naturally
Salma Hayek may have gotten her start appearing in telenovelas in her home country of Mexico, but these days, she's an international superstar. Her breakthrough role came in 1995's "Desperado," and she went on to appear in all manner of productions, from "Dogma" and "Frida" to "Sausage Party" and "Eternals." Hayek is a natural beauty and looks amazing without makeup, and she's never had plastic surgery.
Hayek's beauty routine includes the use of her own products from her Nuance skincare, hair, and makeup collection she launched in 2011. Hayek pointed to an ingredient from Mexico called Tepezcohuite, which she attributes to her ageless look. She discussed her routine in a 2015 interview with Elle, where she said, "This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillings. I'm 48. I will be 49 this year and I only use my creams."
Years later, when Hayek was 56, she spoke with Kelly Ripa on her "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast (via Prevention), where she declared, "No Botox!" She explained that her youthful appearance was due to a combination of frequency machines, massagers, and meditation, as well as her beauty products coming together to keep her looking young, noting that her process works on her but not everyone.
Drew Barrymore has remained surgery-free
Drew Barrymore got her start in Hollywood at a very young age, appearing in a commercial at only 11 months old. She went on to play Gertie in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and continued acting for decades. She had a troublesome upbringing, which could have derailed her career. Instead, Barrymore became a romantic comedy superstar before finding sobriety and taking an extended hiatus from acting to host her talk show.
Barrymore has been vocal about her life for many years, and she seemingly has no problem discussing anything, including her appearance. In an interview with People, Barrymore said, "I haven't done anything, and I'm going to maintain that as long as possible. I have zero judgment for anyone doing anything. But I don't see myself doing it." Barrymore added, "And, I look forward to seeing what I look like as a leather bag in the future!"
While Barrymore refused to have anything done thus far, she hasn't entirely ruled out getting cosmetic surgery in the future. She explained that she has an addictive personality, and if she gets something done, she might keep going back for more procedures. "That scares me, just because of my own approach to things," Barrymore said. "So, I'm waiting on making any alterations."
Julianne Moore thinks procedures like Botox make folks look weird
Julianne Moore has been a force in Hollywood since the 1980s, having started on television's "The Edge of Night" before making the jump to films in the 1990s. Before long, Moore was appearing in all manner of movies, including "Boogie Nights," "The End of the Affair," and "The Hours." She won an Academy Award for best actress for 2014's "Still Alice," after four previous nominations.
Moore has spoken about her appearance and desire to age naturally several times over the years. In 2021, Moore sat for an interview with As If Magazine (via W), where she discussed "aging gracefully," which is a term she dislikes, saying it's little more than a way of saying that someone has a youthful appearance despite their age. She called aging, "Part of the human condition, so why are we always talking about it as if it is something that we have control over?"
The actor also discussed how fellow player Helen Mirren helped Moore cope with aging in an industry that all but demands it be prevented. Mirren's advice — "Aging is a requirement of life: you either grow old or die young" — helped Moore, and she's embraced that philosophy.
Justine Bateman dislikes the notion that a woman's face must be fixed
Justine Bateman got her start acting in "Family Ties," in which she played Mallory Keaton throughout the series' run. She continued working in television, filming episodes for a variety of programs, while also working in film and TV movies. Bateman continues to act, but branched out into clothing design, directing, writing, and producing.
As Bateman ages, she's chosen to do so naturally. This isn't the norm in Hollywood, but Bateman has refused to get plastic surgery. The actor spoke with People in 2021, where she explained that she Googled herself, and the auto-complete added "looks old," but Bateman felt she looked fine. She admitted to becoming ashamed of her face, which she examined in her book, "Face: One Square Foot of Skin."
Bateman told People, "I find it wrong that women absorb the idea that faces need to be fixed ... I think getting all this plastic surgery is just people pleasing," noting she feels people do it to avoid criticism. Bateman's self-reflection helped her overcome her insecurity, and she embraced the fact that she was getting older and changing, so she swore off plastic surgery. "I want to live every day as free from insecurity as I can," she declared.
Catherine O'Hara is more than happy to age naturally
Catherine O'Hara has led an impressive life and career, starring in all manner of productions, from "Beetlejuice" and "Home Alone" to "Waiting for Guffman" and "Schitt's Creek." Through it all, O'Hara brought her comedic skills and timing, setting her apart from her peers. Over the years, O'Hara has received numerous accolades for her work, including a Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe.
O'Hara has had a remarkable evolution throughout her career, but the one thing she's never modified is her appearance — beyond wigs and makeup. O'Hara discussed aging and her appearance with ET Canada in 2022. O'Hara was succinct: "First of all, I'm lucky to be alive, so I don't mind aging." She thanked Eugene Levy for casting her in "Schitt's Creek," noting it was helpful in her ability to remain active in her career.
Plastic surgery isn't an option for O'Hara, and while she's happy to age naturally, it's more to do with fear than anything else. "I'm a freak in that I've never had anything done to my face," she explained. "I don't want to get surgery, and I don't want to get needles, other than acupuncture needles. I believe we should embrace and respect age and love ourselves for it."
Pink doesn't care what people think
Pink has been a force in the music world since the mid-1990s, and she's never stopped performing for her fans. Pink has built up quite a career, amassing numerous hits and accolades, including 21 Grammy nominations, three of which she won. The singer has also been a philanthropist and vocal advocate for a variety of causes, helping to raise millions across the world.
Like Barbra Streisand, Pink has avoided plastic surgery, having shared her thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a since-deleted tweet from 2020, "I've decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face." Not only has Pink allowed herself to age naturally and vowed to never go under the knife, but she's also happy to defend herself. "Get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY," she announced.
In 2023, someone on X (via People) decided to note that "Pink got old." Pink saw this tweet, and she commented, writing, "Yes, although I don't feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first 'grateful' every day. What a blessing to have life, years. To be this strong, to be able to still piss off complete strangers just by existing. F*** yeah times 44!"
Paulina Porizkova is happy to age naturally
As a fashion model, Paulina Porizkova knows all too well the beauty standards of her industry. She began modeling when she was only 13 years old and went on to become one of the top models working in fashion in the 1980s. She's graced the covers of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue as well as magazines like Vogue, Elle, Glamour, Cosmopolitan, Harper's Bazaar, and many more.
Fashion models tend to work in the industry until their 40s, and then many retire from walking the runway. That doesn't mean they stop working entirely, but their work focus changes as they age. That's not how Porizkova has managed her career, and now that the fashion icon is nearing 60, she's refused to let her age stop her from doing what she loves. Not only has she embraced this philosophy, but she's also proven its effectiveness.
There's no denying that Porizkova looks spectacular, as her many Instagram posts often show. Still, she's not one to go under the knife, and Porizkova has embraced her age like few in her industry would. Porizkova posted a bikini shot on Instagram, writing, "Combat age. Reverse aging. Rejuvenate. Anti age. None of this is possible," ending with "#nobotox #nofillers #nointerventions YET #nofilter #noshame #proaging."
Meryl Streep is entirely disinterested in getting plastic surgery
Meryl Streep is one of the greatest actors of her generation, and all you need to do to confirm that is look at her impressive body of work. Streep has been in some important films, including "The Deer Hunter," "Sophie's Choice," "Out of Africa, and "Kramer vs. Kramer." Throughout her career, Streep has been almost universally lauded and received numerous awards, including three Academy Awards, though she's been nominated an unprecedented 21 times.
Streep has always had a beautiful appearance, and she's let herself age naturally, unlike many in her industry. Streep hasn't had any cosmetic surgery or Botox, and her older appearance hasn't stopped the brilliant actor from landing roles. Streep spoke with Vanity Fair in 2009, and the topic of her appearance and her refusal to get cosmetic surgery or other procedures done was raised. "When I see it in people I meet, it's like an interruption in communication with them," she explained. "It's like a flag in front of the view, and that, for an actor, is like wearing a veil — it's not a good thing."
The year prior, Streep told Good Housekeeping, "I just don't get it. You have to embrace getting older. Life is precious, and when you've lost a lot of people, you realize each day is a gift." In the years since that discussion, Streep hasn't changed her mind, and she's yet to have any work done, though that may change, as she's somewhat warmed to the idea in her 70s.