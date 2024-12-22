Celebrities Who Refuse To Get Plastic Surgery

Sarah Paulson has been acting since the mid-1990s, and while she's been in plenty of movies and TV series, she's probably best known these days for her work in "American Horror Story." Still, others may know her from "Serenity," "12 Years a Slave," or "Ocean's 8." In each project, Paulson pushes the envelope of excellent acting, and through it all, she's aged naturally.

Paulson sat for an interview with Pedro Pascal in February 2024 for Interview, and they discussed her aversion to plastic surgery. The topic came up when Paulson mentioned she was 49, telling Pascal, "I'm happy to say it," though he wasn't in the same camp. She followed up, saying, "Well, since I don't shoot anything into my face at this particular juncture, I imagine everyone knows I'm 49."

Paulson was returning to the theater, and Pascal mentioned it would keep her young, but she disagreed. "If there's anything that's going to age me rapidly, it's going back to the theater." She then pointed out several new lines between her eyebrows that were a result of her acting in the project, and said, "Well, I expect when I'm done with this play, they'll be there permanently." Her views may change, but as of 2024, Paulson isn't interested in fillers or Botox.