The Glaring Sign Justin Trudeau's Ex Sophie And Her Boyfriend Broke Up
Sophie Gregoire made headlines when she moved on from Justin Trudeau with Dr. Marcos Bettolli. However, at least at the time of this writing, it's not clear if the couple is still "on". This, after the two haven't been spotted together for months and the former first lady of Canada reposted cryptic content.
As a brief refresher, Gregroire and Trudeau announced their split in a social media statement in August 2023. A few months later, National Post revealed Gregoire had moved on with Bettolli as far back as April 2023. As for how that came to light, Bettolli's ex-wife had taken him to court over the relationship — but more on that in a sec.
In the time since their relationship was exposed to the public, Gregoire and Bettolli have hardly been putting on loved-up displays all across Ottawa. In fact, while they were pictured on an outing together with Gregoire and Trudeau's children by Daily Mail photographers in early 2024, even then they weren't photographed holding hands or standing near one another. Notably, those have also been the only snaps of them together despite them already having been together for nearly a year at the time. (Perhaps we shouldn't read into it so much?) Having said that, there's also the issue of Gregoire's social media. June 2025 saw Gregoire share a spoken-word poetry session which dealt specifically with being okay with being single to her Instagram Stories. The Instagram video of Georgie Jones — which begins with the in-video caption: "Celebrate being single" — saw the poet list all the things that could bring joy that didn't include romantic relationships, before concluding, "Maybe I'll fall in love again. Maybe I won't. Either way, I will still wake up ... and know I belong." Preach!
Sophie and her new boyfriend might just be laying low
While Sophie Gregoire reposting Georgie Jones' video certainly could be a smoking gun that she and Dr. Marco Bettolli have split, it does bear mentioning that she's long spoken about the impact of a break-up after so many years in a marriage. Who could forget the eerie comments she made on Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast, which hinted at the tragic reality that she felt overwhelmed by just how much was expected of her as both a mom and a first lady? With that in mind, it's very possible she could still be talking about healing from her split from Justin Trudeau, or sending a message to followers who may be scared to end a relationship for fear of not recovering from a divorce that they'd be just fine.
Another detail worth taking into account is the court case we mentioned earlier. As noted by National Post, Bettolli's ex-wife had taken particular issue with the media interest in Gregoire and had some security concerns over her children should the relationship make headlines. Bettolli's response, meanwhile, claimed she had also told him she'd relocate to Argentina with their kids if things did go public. Of course, the relationship did end up making headlines ironically due in large part to the filing.
At the time of this writing, Bettolli is still listed as a professor at the University of Ottawa, so it's unlikely he was forced to move to be closer to his kids. Perhaps that's because the relationship ended or maybe he and the former first lady have gone out of their way to slip under the radar. Regardless of whether or not they are still together, one thing we do know is that Gregoire will be just fine.