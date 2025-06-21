The Glaring Sign Justin Trudeau's Ex Sophie And Her Boyfriend Broke Up

Sophie Gregoire made headlines when she moved on from Justin Trudeau with Dr. Marcos Bettolli. However, at least at the time of this writing, it's not clear if the couple is still "on". This, after the two haven't been spotted together for months and the former first lady of Canada reposted cryptic content.

As a brief refresher, Gregroire and Trudeau announced their split in a social media statement in August 2023. A few months later, National Post revealed Gregoire had moved on with Bettolli as far back as April 2023. As for how that came to light, Bettolli's ex-wife had taken him to court over the relationship — but more on that in a sec.

In the time since their relationship was exposed to the public, Gregoire and Bettolli have hardly been putting on loved-up displays all across Ottawa. In fact, while they were pictured on an outing together with Gregoire and Trudeau's children by Daily Mail photographers in early 2024, even then they weren't photographed holding hands or standing near one another. Notably, those have also been the only snaps of them together despite them already having been together for nearly a year at the time. (Perhaps we shouldn't read into it so much?) Having said that, there's also the issue of Gregoire's social media. June 2025 saw Gregoire share a spoken-word poetry session which dealt specifically with being okay with being single to her Instagram Stories. The Instagram video of Georgie Jones — which begins with the in-video caption: "Celebrate being single" — saw the poet list all the things that could bring joy that didn't include romantic relationships, before concluding, "Maybe I'll fall in love again. Maybe I won't. Either way, I will still wake up ... and know I belong." Preach!

