The Eerie Comment Justin Trudeau's Wife Once Told Meghan Markle

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire's separation may have been confirmed in early August 2023, but if comments the Canadian first lady made to Meghan Markle a few months prior are anything to go by, this split was a long time coming. So, just what did Grégoire tell the Duchess of Sussex?

As fans of Markle's "Archetypes" podcast may remember, Grégoire featured in a November 2022 episode, "Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom." During the conversation, Markle revealed that she and Grégoire were close. However, even if Markle herself hadn't spoken about their friendship before then, it wasn't the first time their bond had been addressed. In the 2020 biography on her and Prince Harry, "Finding Freedom," the authors revealed that Grégoire and Markle been introduced to one another in 2016 by Jessica Mulroney, who felt they would connect over everything they had in common. "Sophie had given up a career in television, where she had been working as a correspondent on CTV's 'eTalk,' to take on a more formal role alongside her husband as he hit the campaign trail," the authors explained (via SheKnows).

In light of their years-long friendship and common personal and professional backgrounds, then, it's not all that surprising that Grégoire felt comfortable opening up to Markle on the podcast. So, just what did she say? And no, we're not referring to her quipping that, "For homies, it's Sophie G in the house."