What Happened To Goldie Hawn's Eyes?
Goldie Hawn's appearance at the 2025 Oscars in March had everyone worried about the iconic actor. While taking the stage with Andrew Garfield to present the best animated feature film and best animated short category, Hawn seemed to have trouble reading from the teleprompter, citing issues with her eyesight. "Sweetheart, could you read that? I can't read it. I'm completely blind," she admitted while pointing to the screen. "I mean, I am... I have the cataracts." She also seemed somewhat jittery and disoriented. Fortunately, Garfield came to the rescue, telling Hawn as he held her hand, "Okay, I got you. It's okay, I got you." Indeed, the tragedy of Hawn grows sadder and sadder.
In June 2025, a video released by The Academy on social media sparked fresh concerns about the state of Hawn's health — specifically, her eyesight. While listing her top five favorite films of all time, Hawn's signature blue eyes looked unusually bright, yet tired at the same time. As Johns Hopkins Medicine explains, cataracts are extremely common among elderly adults and can significantly impair one's ability to see clearly. The condition causes blurry eyesight, double vision, and increased nearsightedness, and has been linked to factors such as smoking and sun exposure. The good news is cataracts can be treated through surgery.
Celebrities like U2 frontman Bono and late talk show host Larry King have also struggled with cataracts. Still, the condition can affect even younger individuals, with Mila Kunis admitting she once went blind in one eye before a cataract surgery successfully restored her eyesight. While Hawn has yet to open up about her struggles, a medical expert offered a detailed explanation of what the actor might be experiencing while dealing with cataracts.
Goldie Hawn regrets revealing her condition
Speaking to Daily Express U.S., Dr. Hakam Ghabra of The Harley Street Eye Centre in London said Goldie Hawn's vision struggles at the 2025 Oscars are consistent with symptoms commonly associated with cataracts. "Her issues with sight could be due to a number of factors," explained the ophthalmologist, citing dry eyes, harsh stage lighting, and nearsightedness caused by cataracts as possible contributors. "Cataracts often cause reduced visual clarity, especially in lower lighting conditions, and some individuals may even develop short-sightedness in addition to reading difficulties. For Goldie, this meant struggling to see the autocue and needing to rely on co-presenter Andrew Garfield," he added.
However, as mentioned above, cataracts can be easily corrected with surgery. Dr. Ghabra told Express that the eye condition is often treated with a brief procedure that replaces the cataract with an artificial lens to improve clarity. While it doesn't seem like Hawn has had the surgery yet, it's something she may want to consider undergoing sooner rather than later. "It is something that will help the issues of struggling to read a teleprompter or equally struggling with everyday tasks like driving, reading and using the computer," Dr. Ghabra concluded.
As for Hawn, the "Private Benjamin" star reportedly regrets revealing her condition during the Oscars ceremony. A source close to the actor told the Daily Mail that she is "embarrassed" by the attention her eyesight issues had received in the days after the event. In fact, "It is not something she wanted everyone talking about," the insider stressed, adding, "She was just trying to be funny."