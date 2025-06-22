Goldie Hawn's appearance at the 2025 Oscars in March had everyone worried about the iconic actor. While taking the stage with Andrew Garfield to present the best animated feature film and best animated short category, Hawn seemed to have trouble reading from the teleprompter, citing issues with her eyesight. "Sweetheart, could you read that? I can't read it. I'm completely blind," she admitted while pointing to the screen. "I mean, I am... I have the cataracts." She also seemed somewhat jittery and disoriented. Fortunately, Garfield came to the rescue, telling Hawn as he held her hand, "Okay, I got you. It's okay, I got you." Indeed, the tragedy of Hawn grows sadder and sadder.

Advertisement

In June 2025, a video released by The Academy on social media sparked fresh concerns about the state of Hawn's health — specifically, her eyesight. While listing her top five favorite films of all time, Hawn's signature blue eyes looked unusually bright, yet tired at the same time. As Johns Hopkins Medicine explains, cataracts are extremely common among elderly adults and can significantly impair one's ability to see clearly. The condition causes blurry eyesight, double vision, and increased nearsightedness, and has been linked to factors such as smoking and sun exposure. The good news is cataracts can be treated through surgery.

Celebrities like U2 frontman Bono and late talk show host Larry King have also struggled with cataracts. Still, the condition can affect even younger individuals, with Mila Kunis admitting she once went blind in one eye before a cataract surgery successfully restored her eyesight. While Hawn has yet to open up about her struggles, a medical expert offered a detailed explanation of what the actor might be experiencing while dealing with cataracts.

Advertisement