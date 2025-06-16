Princess Lilibet's Curly Red Hair Steals The Show In Meghan's Father's Day Tribute To Harry
It's rare that we see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, since Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight. Meghan has been known to make exceptions for special occasions, though, and the latest such event was Father's Day. On June 16, she posted a sweet video montage on Instagram showing Harry with his kids, but there was one special detail from the video that stole the show for royal fans: Lilibet's hair.
Meghan has been showing the world more glimpses of her kids on social media. And while she's usually careful not to show their faces, that results in plenty of shots of the back of their heads. Therefore, Lilibet's locks and just how closely they resemble her dad's have been getting increased attention. In March, Meghan posted a pic of Lilibet's long, red hair that had everyone talking, and just two weeks ago, Lilibet's red hair looked longer than ever in her darling 4th birthday photo. Now a video clip of Lilibet has folks buzzing about her hair again and it's clear that fans find the genes she clearly shares with her famous dad to be utterly adorable.
Princess Lilibet reminds fans of her dad and grandmother Princess Diana
"The best," Meghan Markle captioned her Father's Day Instagram post, adding, "Happy Father's Day to our favorite guy." The video was an adorable tribute to Prince Harry, yet folks on X focused on the genes he passed down to 4-year-old Princess Lilibet. Seeing Lilibet growing up also had many people thinking about her late grandmother, Princess Diana, too. "The Spencer gene is strong," one X user wrote alongside a screengrab of Lilibet's hair in the video, adding, "Look at her gorgeous long red hair. Adorable ! The Sussex family had a great Father's Day!" Another shared the same sentiment, writing, "Princess Lilibet... Princess Diana's granddaughter who inherited her blue eyes and her reddish blonde hair. Diana lives on! W/ the Duke of Sussex continuing her legacy, and w/ Harry and [Meghan's] children strongly carrying the Spencer gene, Diana lives!" "This pic of her is just beautiful xx little lili Diana!! xx" commented another.
Clearly Lilibet's red hair gene came straight from her dad and she's certainly inherited some things from her grandmother, too, including her middle name, Diana. So, what better way to honor Harry on Father's Day than by showing off a rare glimpse of his mini-me daughter to the world?