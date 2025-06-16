Princess Lilibet's Curly Red Hair Steals The Show In Meghan's Father's Day Tribute To Harry

It's rare that we see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, since Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight. Meghan has been known to make exceptions for special occasions, though, and the latest such event was Father's Day. On June 16, she posted a sweet video montage on Instagram showing Harry with his kids, but there was one special detail from the video that stole the show for royal fans: Lilibet's hair.

Meghan has been showing the world more glimpses of her kids on social media. And while she's usually careful not to show their faces, that results in plenty of shots of the back of their heads. Therefore, Lilibet's locks and just how closely they resemble her dad's have been getting increased attention. In March, Meghan posted a pic of Lilibet's long, red hair that had everyone talking, and just two weeks ago, Lilibet's red hair looked longer than ever in her darling 4th birthday photo. Now a video clip of Lilibet has folks buzzing about her hair again and it's clear that fans find the genes she clearly shares with her famous dad to be utterly adorable.

