Elon Musk's Sly Swipe At Trump's Flopped Parade Confirms What We've Been Saying

Donald Trump and Elon Musk's breakup continues to get messier and weirder. On the weekend of June 14, Trump held a military parade — which just happened to coincide with his own birthday — and that sparked a series of "No Kings" anti-Trump protests around the country. Subsequently, Musk took to X, posting something that seemed to reference both the lackluster parade and the protests.

Advertisement

Anyone else think of this yesterday? pic.twitter.com/EJdXZFGPiP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2025

The tech billionaire followed his usual blueprint of posting a head-scratching meme as he uploaded a screenshot of the villain Andrew Ryan from the video game "BioShock," which included a banner that read "No God or Kings. Only Man" in front of a bust of Ryan. "Anyone else think of this yesterday?" Musk tweeted alongside the pic. It was an ambiguous post that made it unclear if Musk was siding with his former BFF or taking a jab at the president. The Tesla CEO's post quickly went viral as people popped in the comment section to argue over the "No Kings" protests. "I still don't understand how they came up with this king stuff, Trump was elected, not selected like their candidate," one user replied. Others noted how POTUS and his administration had displayed some inflammatory behavior. "Pictures of him with a crown on, saying he might not step down," another user wrote.

Advertisement

Hours later, as debate raged on in the comments, Musk replied to his own tweet. "Great game," he wrote alongside a cry-laughing emoji. That, of course, did little to clarify Musk's stance. Was he trolling his former pal or coming to his defense? Previously, Musk had displayed some remorse over the incendiary split with Trump.