Elon Musk's Sly Swipe At Trump's Flopped Parade Confirms What We've Been Saying
Donald Trump and Elon Musk's breakup continues to get messier and weirder. On the weekend of June 14, Trump held a military parade — which just happened to coincide with his own birthday — and that sparked a series of "No Kings" anti-Trump protests around the country. Subsequently, Musk took to X, posting something that seemed to reference both the lackluster parade and the protests.
Anyone else think of this yesterday? pic.twitter.com/EJdXZFGPiP
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2025
The tech billionaire followed his usual blueprint of posting a head-scratching meme as he uploaded a screenshot of the villain Andrew Ryan from the video game "BioShock," which included a banner that read "No God or Kings. Only Man" in front of a bust of Ryan. "Anyone else think of this yesterday?" Musk tweeted alongside the pic. It was an ambiguous post that made it unclear if Musk was siding with his former BFF or taking a jab at the president. The Tesla CEO's post quickly went viral as people popped in the comment section to argue over the "No Kings" protests. "I still don't understand how they came up with this king stuff, Trump was elected, not selected like their candidate," one user replied. Others noted how POTUS and his administration had displayed some inflammatory behavior. "Pictures of him with a crown on, saying he might not step down," another user wrote.
Hours later, as debate raged on in the comments, Musk replied to his own tweet. "Great game," he wrote alongside a cry-laughing emoji. That, of course, did little to clarify Musk's stance. Was he trolling his former pal or coming to his defense? Previously, Musk had displayed some remorse over the incendiary split with Trump.
Donald Trump does not seem keen on a reconcilation with Elon Musk
Elon Musk accidentally confirmed he was feeling post-break up blues when he tweeted regret about the inflammatory comments he had made about Donald Trump. "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far," he tweeted on June 11, as he extended an olive branch of sorts. A couple days prior to that, the SpaceX founder reached out to Trump for a brief phone call, as Musk attempted to mend their relationship.
Meanwhile, Trump seemed unbothered by the split from Musk and continued talking with news outlets about his former friend and associate. Somewhat surprisingly, the often-controversial president — who rarely shies away from beef — took the high road when discussing his one-time "First Buddy." The same day Musk posted his apologetic tweet "Pod Force One" podcast released an interview with Trump. POTUS was asked about the possibility of reconciling with Musk. "I guess I could, but we have to straighten out the country," he said, rather diplomatically.
Despite his public display of forgiveness, it appeared a true reconciliation was further off than Musk preferred. "[A]fter what Elon wrote on social media, and despite his apology, Trump's relationship with Musk will never again be the same," a source told People on June 11, just days after Musk's tweet. "Nobody trusts you again after you go that nuclear," a second source told the outlet.