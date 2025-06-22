The Tragic Truth About Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy & Postpartum Struggles

Motherhood is usually one of the happiest times in a woman's life, but Hailey Bieber's pregnancy and postpartum experience was pretty tragic.

Hailey, who's married to singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, gave birth to their first child in August 2024. Justin announced the arrival of their little bundle in a short and sweet Instagram post. "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," Justin captioned an Instagram post showcasing the baby's foot next to Hailey's hand. However, the couple's palpable excitement wasn't something that the Rhode founder always felt. "In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me," she told W Magazine a month ahead of his birth. "Like, 'I love this human so much," she continued, referring to Justin. "How can I possibly bring someone else into this. I'm trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us."

Advertisement

In addition to anxiety about embarking on parenthood, Hailey also dealt with extreme morning sickness during her pregnancy. "I don't know why they call it that because it lasts all day long; we need to change the name," she shared with the outlet. Unfortunately, her postpartum journey was even more difficult.