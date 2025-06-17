Tiger Woods' Ex Turns Up The Heat In Risqué Leather Look That Shows Off Her Killer Legs

One of the most famous exes of Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn, had heads turning at the premiere of "F1: The Movie." Vonn, a gold medalist downhill skier, gave off an effortless and casual vibe in a look that was actually finely curated. She rocked a baggy-fitting leather jacket that obscured her top as she walked the red carpet. The front was left unzipped, but was held together by a matching brown belt that helped cinch the loose-fitting jacket to her frame. Vonn also sported a black miniskirt from the Vassia Kostara Limited Collections that had an impossibly high hemline, which put her finely sculpted killer legs on display.

The Olympic athlete's hair was styled up in a semi-messy bun. She finished the ensemble with pointed brown heels and a pair of black leather racing gloves that not only matched the bottom half of her barely-there skirt but were also a nod to the "F1" movie.

After attending the premiere, Vonn uploaded an Instagram carousel that showcased the outfit underneath the bulky jacket. She had on a strapless bustier that clung tightly to her chest, and she posed in the piece while still wearing the matching black racing gloves. The following day, Vonn posted another Instagram photo dump, this time from the premiere itself. Unsurprisingly, her followers gushed over the outfit in the comment section, with many mentioning her fit legs. Not long before, Vonn had flaunted her legs online in another spicy upload.

