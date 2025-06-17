Tiger Woods' Ex Turns Up The Heat In Risqué Leather Look That Shows Off Her Killer Legs
One of the most famous exes of Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn, had heads turning at the premiere of "F1: The Movie." Vonn, a gold medalist downhill skier, gave off an effortless and casual vibe in a look that was actually finely curated. She rocked a baggy-fitting leather jacket that obscured her top as she walked the red carpet. The front was left unzipped, but was held together by a matching brown belt that helped cinch the loose-fitting jacket to her frame. Vonn also sported a black miniskirt from the Vassia Kostara Limited Collections that had an impossibly high hemline, which put her finely sculpted killer legs on display.
The Olympic athlete's hair was styled up in a semi-messy bun. She finished the ensemble with pointed brown heels and a pair of black leather racing gloves that not only matched the bottom half of her barely-there skirt but were also a nod to the "F1" movie.
After attending the premiere, Vonn uploaded an Instagram carousel that showcased the outfit underneath the bulky jacket. She had on a strapless bustier that clung tightly to her chest, and she posed in the piece while still wearing the matching black racing gloves. The following day, Vonn posted another Instagram photo dump, this time from the premiere itself. Unsurprisingly, her followers gushed over the outfit in the comment section, with many mentioning her fit legs. Not long before, Vonn had flaunted her legs online in another spicy upload.
Lindsey Vonn showed off her toned legs following knee surgery
Less than two weeks before she had heads turning at the "F1: The Movie" premiere, Lindsey Vonn put her fit legs on display in an Instagram carousel. The post, which was uploaded on June 8, showed the skier posing on a tennis court for a photoshoot. She sported a black athleticwear combo that included a sleeveless halter-style top that zipped up in the front and a pair of super-short workout shorts. Vonn opted to wear her hair in a ponytail for the shoot, and she accessorized with a tattered white baseball cap and a matching wristband. In the opening slide, she tugged at the bottom of her tiny shorts. Her followers were treated to an eyeful of her legs, which was made all the more impressive considering Vonn's health issues.
Back in April 2024, Vonn underwent partial knee-replacement surgery. To celebrate one year of recovery — and to highlight the impressive strides she had made — she posted a throwback Instagram carousel. The first slide featured her lying in a hospital bed. The rest of the upload documented her recovery, including a clip of her using a walker to walk not long after surgery. Vonn also added a close-up of her surgically-repaired knee, which had a large scar down the front of her kneecap.
The recovery from bedbound to sizzling on the red carpet was truly impressive.