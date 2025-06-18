R. Kelly's Life In Prison Is Worse Than Anyone Suspected

Once at the top of the charts, R. Kelly has hit rock bottom in both his career and his life. The Grammy-winning R&B artist famed for chart-topping hits like "I Believe I Can Fly" and "Ignition" is currently doing time for a number of shocking crimes. In 2017, Kelly was accused of holding six women against their will in an abusive "cult" in two different states. Parents of three of the young women alleged that the controversial star restricted them from leaving his houses, subjected them to horrific abuse, and kept them from contacting their families.

From there, more accusations and trials mounted, and in 2022, Kelly was convicted of two federal charges of sex trafficking and child pornography. The disgraced singer is currently serving a 30-year sentence at the Butner Correctional Facility in North Carolina, with his release scheduled for December 2045. Although the facility may not be the harshest — white-collar criminals like Bernie Madoff have done time there — it's not a five-star resort, either. Kelly isn't living in "Goodfellas" style with steaks and wine smuggled into his cell through prison connections. In fact, the singer's life behind bars isn't just lonely and restricted; it's downright dangerous, too. Here's what Kelly's endured in the various facilities he's occupied over the last few years.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).