Anne Burrell Always Wore Skirts: Here's Why

Chef Anne Burrell, for much of her career, was known as much for her quirky fashion sense as she was for her culinary skills. In addition to her signature short, blond cut and bold, vibrant makeup, Burrell was also famous for rocking skirts more often than not. In the wake of her tragic death, which took place on June 17, 2025, fellow chef Carla Hall honored Burrell's love of skirts in a statement about her passing. "I absolutely loved working with Anne on Worst Cooks in America," wrote Hall (via TV Insider). "She was a fierce chef and instructor — rocking her custom skirts, mismatched socks, and that unforgettable big smile."

Prior to Burrell's passing (and last heartbreaking Instagram post), she spent ample time talking about her love of skirts. In April 2019, for example, Burrell took to Instagram to show off her impressive, colorful haul. Alongside a photo of a rack of brightly colored, patterned skirts, Burrell wrote: "A whole rack of cooking skirts makes me VERY happy!!!!" She also included the hashtags "#setlife #worstcooks #luckygirl and #ilovewhatido." One month earlier, Burrell showed off another one of her favorite cooking skirts on Facebook. "Today's cooking skirt!!! I just keep on trucking.... yeah I know- that was bad..." she captioned a photo of a trucker-themed skirt set atop a bold red background.

Basically? Skirts were an essential part of Burrell's wardrobe — here's why.

