Carole Middleton And Daughter-In-Law Alizee Embarrass Themselves At Royal Ascot 2025

Although the Princess of Wales couldn't make it to the 200th Royal Ascot ceremony in 2025, Carole Middleton made up for her daughter's absence by accompanying her daughter-in-law to the festivities instead. Middleton and Alizee Thevenet were spotted alongside each other during the historic celebration. However, the outfit Middleton wore was so embarrassing that we wondered if she was better off following her daughter's lead by staying home. The businesswoman donned a pale yellow, floral-themed gown that seemed more like a costume than a dress. It wasn't as distracting as the spicy outfits we still can't believe Middleton wore, but the gaudy attire seemed more appropriate for a Disney princess than a real-world event. The UFO-sized hat on top of Middleton's head only made her get-up louder than it already was.

Thevenet's dress may have been more grounded than her mother-in-law's, but we couldn't let her get away with her outfit, either. The light green garb looked stitched together at the last minute, and seemed like a combination of her grandmother's quilt and some pajamas. You never get a second chance at a first impression, and given this was Thevenet's Royal Ascot debut, we're skeptical if she'll ever be able to live this down in other potential appearances — even if she ever does get her fashion act together.