Carole Middleton And Daughter-In-Law Alizee Embarrass Themselves At Royal Ascot 2025
Although the Princess of Wales couldn't make it to the 200th Royal Ascot ceremony in 2025, Carole Middleton made up for her daughter's absence by accompanying her daughter-in-law to the festivities instead. Middleton and Alizee Thevenet were spotted alongside each other during the historic celebration. However, the outfit Middleton wore was so embarrassing that we wondered if she was better off following her daughter's lead by staying home. The businesswoman donned a pale yellow, floral-themed gown that seemed more like a costume than a dress. It wasn't as distracting as the spicy outfits we still can't believe Middleton wore, but the gaudy attire seemed more appropriate for a Disney princess than a real-world event. The UFO-sized hat on top of Middleton's head only made her get-up louder than it already was.
Thevenet's dress may have been more grounded than her mother-in-law's, but we couldn't let her get away with her outfit, either. The light green garb looked stitched together at the last minute, and seemed like a combination of her grandmother's quilt and some pajamas. You never get a second chance at a first impression, and given this was Thevenet's Royal Ascot debut, we're skeptical if she'll ever be able to live this down in other potential appearances — even if she ever does get her fashion act together.
Alizee Thevenet might've taken Carole Middleton's style advice for their Royal Ascot arrival
Perhaps one of the shadiest details about Carole Middleton is that she might've set up Alizee Thevenet for fashion failure. It was discovered that Thevenet's outfit was partially inspired by her mother-in-law's taste in style. On X, formerly known as Twitter, a social media user noticed that a part of Thevenet's dress might've come straight from Middleton's closet. "Alizee could be wearing the hat her mother-in-law wore at Prince Louis' Christening," the poster suspected. If that's the case, then Thevenet's patchy get-up made even more sense, since we assume that Middleton okayed and encouraged the wardrobe.
Ironically, it wouldn't have been the first time Thevenet took fashion cues from Middleton. What we know about James Middleton's marriage is that Thevenet borrowed her mother-in-law's wedding dress to exchange wedding vows with him at the altar. Additionally, Thevenet's dress also somewhat reminded us of the dress Middleton wore at the 2024 Royal Ascot, which might've just been a coincidence. Back then, Middleton also sported a very thin and sleek floral-themed light blue dress that was a step above the yellow outfit she'd flaunted a year later at the same event.