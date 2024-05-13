The Shadiest Details To Come Out About Carole Middleton

By many accounts, Carole Middleton is a supportive mother to Kate Middleton, an affectionate mother-in-law to Prince William, and a doting grandmother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. But some shady details about the Middleton matriarch have surfaced over the years, even though she has worked hard to keep her personal life private. Much of the criticism refers to her life's trajectory, ascending from her family's humble origins to the royal family.

For many, if Kate and Pippa Middleton are called the "wisteria sisters" for their social climbing ambitions, they have their mother to blame. Carole is said to have always had her eyes on bigger and better things, a trait even her family admits to. "She's anxious to better herself and to make sure she is financially secure — you only get that when you're born with nothing. She is ambitious, very ambitious for her family. And why not?" a relative told the Daily Mail in 2011.

But many believe Carole has taken it too far, meddling in Kate's relationship with William and even pressuring him to propose. Because of her ambition and dedication to her family, Carole has been compared to celeb momager Kris Jenner. While her ambitious nature led to a fruitful career as an entrepreneur, her leadership skills have been criticized by Party Pieces employees. The bankruptcy of Carole's multi-million dollar business has also attracted negative attention for its toll on the taxpayers. Carole has many redeeming qualities, but her shady side hasn't gone unnoticed.