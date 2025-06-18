Dismissed Diddy Juror Accidentally Hits The Bullseye Of His Oversized Ego

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hinted that his fame is the one thing he can't give up thanks to his behavior while on trial. There were theories that the music mogul could've been trying to use his popularity to sway potential jurors over to his side. But there's one juror who might not have been affected by Diddy's fame at all. Juror 6 reportedly didn't care about who Diddy was. In fact, he had little reason to. A source asserted that Juror 6 didn't listen to any of the music Diddy was known for.

Being a connoisseur of primarily Latin music meant that he had little emotional investment in the trial and was only there to fulfill his civic duties. The source's revelation is sure to sting Diddy's pride, which has been taking a beating since his arrest. Diddy has already had to let go of some of the ridiculously expensive things he owns to spend his time in a jail cell. Juror 6's casual and unbiased attitude towards the Bad Boy CEO serves as another reminder that there are some people out there his influence can't reach.