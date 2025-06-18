Dismissed Diddy Juror Accidentally Hits The Bullseye Of His Oversized Ego
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hinted that his fame is the one thing he can't give up thanks to his behavior while on trial. There were theories that the music mogul could've been trying to use his popularity to sway potential jurors over to his side. But there's one juror who might not have been affected by Diddy's fame at all. Juror 6 reportedly didn't care about who Diddy was. In fact, he had little reason to. A source asserted that Juror 6 didn't listen to any of the music Diddy was known for.
Being a connoisseur of primarily Latin music meant that he had little emotional investment in the trial and was only there to fulfill his civic duties. The source's revelation is sure to sting Diddy's pride, which has been taking a beating since his arrest. Diddy has already had to let go of some of the ridiculously expensive things he owns to spend his time in a jail cell. Juror 6's casual and unbiased attitude towards the Bad Boy CEO serves as another reminder that there are some people out there his influence can't reach.
Diddy could be in an even worse position after losing Juror 6
All of the jury members on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial were selected because they displayed impartiality towards the "Last Night" singer to some degree. Their lack of bias came in handy when Diddy displayed some disturbing behavior towards jurors that nearly had him banned from the courtroom. Diddy kept nodding and staring at jurors, which Judge Arun Subramanian saw as potential attempts to manipulate the trial's outcome. Although Juror 6 was recruited because of his seemingly neutral position on Diddy, the judge felt there was reason to believe that he was lying about his personal interest in the trial.
It was revealed that Juror 6 contradicted himself a few times when revealing where he lived. Because of this, the judge felt it was possible that Juror 6 intentionally lied about his whereabouts to participate in the Diddy trial, and so couldn't be trusted to give the singer a fair verdict. Although Juror 6's motives for being on the trial are unknown, the inconsistencies in his story might've hinted that he knew more about Diddy and his trial than he was letting on. If so, Diddy might've lost a valuable member of the jury team who was more susceptible to his celebrity. Meanwhile, Juror 6's replacement was a father in his late 50s who reportedly resides in Westchester.