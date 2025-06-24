The Busty Outfit We Can't Believe Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Once Wore
Melinda French Gates has been busy reinventing her style since divorcing her billionaire husband, Bill Gates. She tended to dress conservatively during her marriage to the tech giant, but these days, the author and philanthropist seems to be having a lot more fun with fashion. During the making of her "Moments That Make Us" series, featuring guests like Michelle Obama and Oprah, Melinda wowed in a string of chic, modern looks that signaled a clear shift from her previous style. For instance, her interview with Obama saw Melinda dressed in a printed white number with gold buttons on the front and along the skirt. She also looked regal in an emerald dress with long sleeves for her chat with Reese Witherspoon.
Surprisingly, Melinda has even stepped out in busty outfits. At the 2024 Albie Awards in New York City, hosted by the Clooneys, all eyes were on Melinda as she arrived in a cleavage-baring dress by Versace. Her look featured a low scoop neckline and ruffled detailing down the skirt. It also had a front slit with floral patterns combined with a Barocco print. She accessorized the dress with a diamond necklace, a black shawl, and a leather clutch. Her hair was parted off-center, and she had soft waves cascading down her back and shoulders.
Melinda shared photos of her gala look on Instagram, where fans showered her with compliments. "You look so beautiful," one said, while another gushed, "Love that you're looking strong and showing off your arms." Another commenter added, "You look great. The glow is amazing. Here's to sixty years, smart, beautiful and focused!" Indeed!
Melinda Gates is thriving post-divorce
Melinda Gates and Bill Gates announced their divorce in 2021 after nearly 30 years of marriage and three children together. Speaking with Elle in 2025, the author and entrepreneur shared how she hopes to be seen five years from now if someone looked her up on Google: "She's thriving on the other side of a divorce," was her response, adding, "Just thriving." Fortunately, that seems to be the case for Melinda, who, beyond her impressive style transformation, has also started a new relationship. In 2022, she was rumored to be dating again after splitting from Bill and was linked to former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre. In 2025, she confirmed being with tech entrepreneur Phil Vaughn after the two were photographed getting cozy in New York City.
"I am, yes," Melinda gushed to People when asked whether she was seeing someone new. "I'm quite happy." All the while, she's kept busy with her philanthropic projects, alongside her "Moments That Make Us" series and her book "The Next Day," in addition to raising three kids and two grandchildren. "I knew when I got divorced, I would be okay on my own," Melinda told Elle in her interview. Looking back, "I think that was the most important thing."
Speaking of her glow-up, Melinda has likely been getting styling tips from her youngest daughter, Phoebe Gates, whose eye for fashion has led her to launch her own online shopping app, Phia, in 2025. So yep, all things considered, it's safe to say that Melinda's living her best post-divorce life.