The Busty Outfit We Can't Believe Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Once Wore

Melinda French Gates has been busy reinventing her style since divorcing her billionaire husband, Bill Gates. She tended to dress conservatively during her marriage to the tech giant, but these days, the author and philanthropist seems to be having a lot more fun with fashion. During the making of her "Moments That Make Us" series, featuring guests like Michelle Obama and Oprah, Melinda wowed in a string of chic, modern looks that signaled a clear shift from her previous style. For instance, her interview with Obama saw Melinda dressed in a printed white number with gold buttons on the front and along the skirt. She also looked regal in an emerald dress with long sleeves for her chat with Reese Witherspoon.

Surprisingly, Melinda has even stepped out in busty outfits. At the 2024 Albie Awards in New York City, hosted by the Clooneys, all eyes were on Melinda as she arrived in a cleavage-baring dress by Versace. Her look featured a low scoop neckline and ruffled detailing down the skirt. It also had a front slit with floral patterns combined with a Barocco print. She accessorized the dress with a diamond necklace, a black shawl, and a leather clutch. Her hair was parted off-center, and she had soft waves cascading down her back and shoulders.

Taylor Hill/Getty

Melinda shared photos of her gala look on Instagram, where fans showered her with compliments. "You look so beautiful," one said, while another gushed, "Love that you're looking strong and showing off your arms." Another commenter added, "You look great. The glow is amazing. Here's to sixty years, smart, beautiful and focused!" Indeed!

