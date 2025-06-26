Lauren Boebert's Mom Is Clearly The Inspo For The Her Trashy Fake Tan Fails

By this point, Americans have gotten accustomed to Lauren Boebert's embarrassing tan fails that match Donald Trump's. While it's clear Boebert draws inspiration from Trump and the likes of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. representative from Colorado had a role model right at home. Boebert's mother, Shawna Bentz, also goes heavy on the fake fan. That's just one of the things Boebert has in common with her mother.

Like herself, Bentz became a mother in adolescence. "My mom was 18 when she had me, which inspired me to be a mother when I was 18 years old," she told The Denver Post in 2023. They passed that tendency on, with Boebert's oldest son, Tyler, also becoming a father at 18 in 2023. Bentz shaped Boebert's life in many ways, beginning when she welcomed her in unusual circumstances. Boebert grew up believing her father was wrestler Stan Lane, something that was disproved only in 2023.

Because she was a single parent, Bentz could live whatever lifestyle she wanted. And she had a hard time settling down, so Boebert bounced around. "My mom could be, in a word, 'flighty,'" she described in her 2022 memoir, "My American Life," going over the host of boyfriends her mother had during that time. With such an erratic life, Boebert and Bentz had no one else but each other to lean on most of the time. The conservative congresswoman holds no grudge. Instead, she appreciates the hard lessons. Bentz obviously also learned a few things from her daughter, particularly her style sense.

