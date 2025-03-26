Lauren Boebert's Fake Tan Follows RJK Jr. Into Shameless Realm Of Copying Trump

It truly has become an escalating game of "follow the leader." Congresswoman Lauren Boebert appeared to take her own ability to suffer embarrassing tan fails to new levels as she followed in the footsteps of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s desire to always look as bronzed as Donald Trump. Recent photographs posted to Instagram show a very dark Boebert posing with Dylan Mundt, who is the Chair of Colorado's Douglas County Young Republicans, as well as with Hunter Rivera, who is a chairman of Colorado's Weld County Republican party. In the photos, Boebert is noticeably darker than her young Republican party counterparts, drawing plenty of attention to herself, but mostly because it looks like she may have forgotten to say stop at the spray tan salon. However, Mundt made no mention of it, captioning the post by writing, "Great seeing [Lauren Boebert] and [Hunter Rivera] at the CD4 Reorg Meeting! These people are gonna take back Colorado!"

Colorado may be known for getting a good amount of sun, but Boebert's skin has consistently proven that she is willing to go shade-for-shade with Trump. In another photo, Boebert again posed with some kids, this time wearing a cowboy hat and white shirt that really does a good job contrasting just how dramatic her tan is. Her fake tan appeared to up the ante with RFK Jr, who has debuted a sprayed-on tan that has grabbed plenty of attention -– including the time he showed up to the 2024 debates in his Trump-matching tan. Or the time he went shirtless at the gym and showed off not just his scorched body but also his ripped abs — one thing we're pretty sure he has that Trump doesn't.