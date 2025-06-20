Michelle Obama Accidentally Confirms The Barack Divorce Rumors Aren't Total BS

Michelle Obama has hit back at divorce rumors about her and Barack Obama, but she has also inadvertently hinted that there may indeed be trouble in paradise. As the chatter about marital woes between the Obamas grew, Michelle attempted to clear the air while appearing on "The Diary of a CEO" podcast. "If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it," she said on her May 1 appearance. "I would be problem solving in public," the former FLOTUS added with a laugh.

But on the June 18 episode of her own "IMO" podcast, Michelle spoke with Angie Martinez, and the discussion turned to raising boys. The radio personality suggested that the one-time first lady should've tried to have a son with Barack in addition to their two girls. "I'm so glad I didn't have a boy," Michelle responded. "Because he would've been a Barack Obama," she added, as a seeming light dig at her husband.

For some people online, that quote was a revealing admission that the Obama divorce rumors had legs. Users on X weighed in after learning Michelle was relieved to not have a son. "Oh they're like divorced, divorced," one wrote. "She really does hate him," another added. Members of the Twitterati shared theories about the Obamas' marriage. "I'm convinced they are the type of permanently and amicably separated couple," a user tweeted. That was not the only telling admission Michelle made that week.

