Michelle Obama Accidentally Confirms The Barack Divorce Rumors Aren't Total BS
Michelle Obama has hit back at divorce rumors about her and Barack Obama, but she has also inadvertently hinted that there may indeed be trouble in paradise. As the chatter about marital woes between the Obamas grew, Michelle attempted to clear the air while appearing on "The Diary of a CEO" podcast. "If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it," she said on her May 1 appearance. "I would be problem solving in public," the former FLOTUS added with a laugh.
But on the June 18 episode of her own "IMO" podcast, Michelle spoke with Angie Martinez, and the discussion turned to raising boys. The radio personality suggested that the one-time first lady should've tried to have a son with Barack in addition to their two girls. "I'm so glad I didn't have a boy," Michelle responded. "Because he would've been a Barack Obama," she added, as a seeming light dig at her husband.
For some people online, that quote was a revealing admission that the Obama divorce rumors had legs. Users on X weighed in after learning Michelle was relieved to not have a son. "Oh they're like divorced, divorced," one wrote. "She really does hate him," another added. Members of the Twitterati shared theories about the Obamas' marriage. "I'm convinced they are the type of permanently and amicably separated couple," a user tweeted. That was not the only telling admission Michelle made that week.
Michelle Obama does not like to be called 'Mrs.'
A day after her conversation with Angie Martinez, Michelle Obama appeared on the "Las Culturistas" podcast, and Michelle said she preferred to distance herself from the title of Barack Obama's wife. "Earlier I was like, 'Thank you so much, Mrs. Obama,' and you said, 'Michelle,'" host Matt Rogers said to the "Becoming" author on June 19. "We cannot have a real conversation if you're saying, 'Mrs. Obama,' that's too many syllables," Michelle replied before explaining why she was not a fan of the "Mrs. Obama" moniker. "I'm always trying to break down that wall ... And the first thing to do is like, let's drop that title, that's a little heavy," she added.
A couple months earlier, another sneaky red flag about Michelle's marriage came to light when she discussed going to therapy, and how she had changed her outlook. Once again, the topic of her marriage was broached while the former first lady was on a podcast. "I'm 60 years old, I finished a really hard thing in life with my family intact," she said appearing on the "On Purpose" podcast on April 28. "And now for the first time ... every choice that I'm making is completely mine," Michelle added.
From asking people to not refer to her as "Mrs. Obama," to expressing how happy she is to be her own person, the subtle hints that the Obamas are having marriage issues are continuing to pile up.