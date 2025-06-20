Trump Exposes His Own Fake Tan Fail On Social Media (Time For A New MUA!)

Only a day before his post on Truth Social, Donald Trump went nearly makeup-free, and it was a massive contrast to his dark bronzer-orange look. The president addressed the media on June 18 as new flag poles were being raised on the White House lawn. Trump's face was a more uniform color that day, as he sported his customary blue jacket with a white shirt and no tie. He continued the casual approach to his ensemble by adding a white MAGA hat. Close ups of his face, however, showed blotchy patterns on his skin even without the aid of makeup. One photographer captured a zeroed-in close up of Trump, and this showed how the skin tone from his face to his ear and neck region was different — but this time around it was at least far less noticeable than when he cakes on the bronzer. Another portion of Trump's aesthetic that stood out was his hair, which looked disheveled underneath the white cap. He had seemingly put little effort into his appearance that day.

A few months earlier, Trump went makeup-free and had everyone saying the same thing. Similar to the aforementioned look, the former "The Apprentice" star wore a white MAGA hat while making an appearance at Mar-a-Lago in a golf shirt. Photos of makeup-less Trump were shared on X, and many users noted how unhealthy he looked. "Christ, maybe he should wear it after all," one tweeted about Trump's bronzer.