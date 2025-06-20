Trump Exposes His Own Fake Tan Fail On Social Media (Time For A New MUA!)
In a miscalculated move to exhibit strength, Donald Trump posted a disastrous fake tan pic to social media. The snap was uploaded to Truth Social on June 19, and it was a close up of the president's smiling face while he spoke to people. "Make America Great Again!" was the simple caption. He rocked his standard dark blue suit with a white shirt, and a red tie that had blue patterning. Trump's hair was even whiter than his shirt, and very wispy, as he had the sides combed back behind his ears, with the signature waft-like combover on the top of his head.
Unfortunately for POTUS, the extremely white hair only helped to highlight the blotchiness of his face. Trump flashed a giant smile in the pic while multiple skin tones were visible. The front of his face was dark and looked to be aided by fake tanning and bronzer applied unevenly, as it was extra dark around his cheeks and nose areas, but just above his eyes the color started to lighten. That skin tone change continued around his ear and neck region, as it was much lighter than the bronzed cheeks. The post was also shared on X, formerly Twitter, where some roasted the president's appearance. "Please. You are giving people nightmares," one user tweeted alongside a photoshopped pic that transposed Trump's likeness on an actual orange. The look in the Truth Social post was far different than Trump looked earlier in the week.
Donald Trump's makeup-free look was still blotchy
Only a day before his post on Truth Social, Donald Trump went nearly makeup-free, and it was a massive contrast to his dark bronzer-orange look. The president addressed the media on June 18 as new flag poles were being raised on the White House lawn. Trump's face was a more uniform color that day, as he sported his customary blue jacket with a white shirt and no tie. He continued the casual approach to his ensemble by adding a white MAGA hat. Close ups of his face, however, showed blotchy patterns on his skin even without the aid of makeup. One photographer captured a zeroed-in close up of Trump, and this showed how the skin tone from his face to his ear and neck region was different — but this time around it was at least far less noticeable than when he cakes on the bronzer. Another portion of Trump's aesthetic that stood out was his hair, which looked disheveled underneath the white cap. He had seemingly put little effort into his appearance that day.
A few months earlier, Trump went makeup-free and had everyone saying the same thing. Similar to the aforementioned look, the former "The Apprentice" star wore a white MAGA hat while making an appearance at Mar-a-Lago in a golf shirt. Photos of makeup-less Trump were shared on X, and many users noted how unhealthy he looked. "Christ, maybe he should wear it after all," one tweeted about Trump's bronzer.