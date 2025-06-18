Trump Goes Nearly Makeup-Free & Completely Gives Up On Blending His Bronzer
Donald Trump had a rare outing with virtually no makeup when he oversaw the installation of new flag poles on the White House lawn. A day after announcing on Truth Social that he would be personally paying for the poles, POTUS was on-hand as construction workers erected them. Naturally, he used the opportunity to give a speech. "These are the best poles anywhere in the country or in the world actually," Trump told the press while workers stood behind him. "I don't know if you people are aesthetic, you know they are fake news," he jokingly added.
Speaking of aesthetics, Trump decided not to pack on the bronzer for the occasion. The president wore his customary dark blue suit with a white dress shirt, but no tie. Not only did he apparently not have time for a tie, but it seems he didn't take time to carefully apply bronzer. His skin looked especially blotchy that day, as there was a pronounced reddish area around his nose. The coloring between his face and ear region were different shades, but not nearly as exaggerated as when the commander in chief opts for heavy makeup.
Perhaps in an effort to better blend in with the construction crew, Trump's entire ensemble was more casual that day, as he sported a white MAGA hat. Photos captured from the back showed his bleached white hair flowing from underneath the cap. His hair looked unusually unkempt, as if the hat had been used to mask a bad hair day. Overall, it did seem as though Trump put little effort into his usual hair and makeup routine. The hat has become an indicator of when Trump has dialed back the bronzer.
When Donald Trump forgets to blend his makeup
Earlier in the month, Donald Trump sported a similar makeup-free look after a golf outing. He was photographed with golfer Bryson DeChambeau at the White House on June 1 after the two had spent time at Trump National Club. The president was dressed in dark slacks and a pullover sweater over a white shirt, plus he had his signature white MAGA hat. As per usual, the cap signified that Trump had taken the day off from hair care and makeup. His white locks flapped out the back of the hat, and his face bore a pinkish hue in the absence of bronzer. He was seen waving to cameras as DeChambeau walked behind him, and close-ups showed that Trump's bright orange look was virtually gone.
That was not the case when POTUS met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney the previous month. In an effort to look his best for the international meeting, Trump packed on the bronzer, but opted to forego any semblance of blending. If ever the contrast between the former "The Apprentice" star's face with and without makeup was evident, then this was the moment. Photographers captured him standing outside the White House next to Carney and raising his fist for the photo-op. Even by Trump's standards, his face was unusually orange, while his ears and the back of his neck were pale white. Caking on the bronzer and then neglecting to blend it led to Trump being bashed on X when photos of the meeting were posted. "Its insane how MAGA has normalized a literal clown wearing orange make up," an anti-Trumpster wrote. "Why they don't just spray his ear and back of his neck.?! Yuck," another tweeted.