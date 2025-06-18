Trump Goes Nearly Makeup-Free & Completely Gives Up On Blending His Bronzer

Donald Trump had a rare outing with virtually no makeup when he oversaw the installation of new flag poles on the White House lawn. A day after announcing on Truth Social that he would be personally paying for the poles, POTUS was on-hand as construction workers erected them. Naturally, he used the opportunity to give a speech. "These are the best poles anywhere in the country or in the world actually," Trump told the press while workers stood behind him. "I don't know if you people are aesthetic, you know they are fake news," he jokingly added.

Advertisement

Speaking of aesthetics, Trump decided not to pack on the bronzer for the occasion. The president wore his customary dark blue suit with a white dress shirt, but no tie. Not only did he apparently not have time for a tie, but it seems he didn't take time to carefully apply bronzer. His skin looked especially blotchy that day, as there was a pronounced reddish area around his nose. The coloring between his face and ear region were different shades, but not nearly as exaggerated as when the commander in chief opts for heavy makeup.

Perhaps in an effort to better blend in with the construction crew, Trump's entire ensemble was more casual that day, as he sported a white MAGA hat. Photos captured from the back showed his bleached white hair flowing from underneath the cap. His hair looked unusually unkempt, as if the hat had been used to mask a bad hair day. Overall, it did seem as though Trump put little effort into his usual hair and makeup routine. The hat has become an indicator of when Trump has dialed back the bronzer.

Advertisement