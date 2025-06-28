Did Karoline Leavitt Get A Nose Job? Cosmetic Expert Tells Us Giveaway

Karoline Leavitt's transformation has ignited shady plastic surgery rumors since she stepped into her role as White House press secretary for the second Trump administration. She isn't the only one. Social media users have long criticized far-right female figures for their tendency to go heavy on the cosmetic procedures. In response to a 2024 tweet that showcased the Laura Loomer's plastic surgery transformation, Lara Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Kristi Noem, an X user noted Leavitt's absence. "You can add to the list his 26-year-old press secretary, Karoline Leavitt," the netizen highlighted.

You can add to the list his 26-year-old press secretary, Karoline Leavitt. She seems to have gotten a nose job, plumped lips, and Botoxed all of the expression out of her face. https://t.co/HC1ghi3MLE pic.twitter.com/zgzNg5FLPR — Rich Feinberg (@RichFeinberg1) September 23, 2024

The user then listed the procedures they thought she'd undergone. "She seems to have gotten a nose job, plumped lips, and Botoxed all of the expression out of her face," they added. Dr. Frederick Weniger, board-certified plastic surgeon from Hilton Head, South Carolina, agrees with the social media user, telling Nicki Swift that Leavitt's nose looks different when compared to old photos. "The comparison suggests a notable change in nasal contour, particularly in the definition of the bridge and tip," he told us.

Weniger continued, "To me, the earlier image shows a slightly broader nasal bridge and rounder tip, while the more recent appearance reflects a slimmer bridge and a more refined, elevated tip, characteristics consistent with subtle rhinoplasty." Weniger acknowledged natural causes, like makeup and lighting, could change a nose's appearance, but he doesn't think that's the case. "The perfect contour lines and angles of her current nose suggest a very well-executed rhinoplasty," he concluded. And Leavitt's perfect nose wasn't cheap, as our expert estimated.