Did Karoline Leavitt Get A Nose Job? Cosmetic Expert Tells Us Giveaway
Karoline Leavitt's transformation has ignited shady plastic surgery rumors since she stepped into her role as White House press secretary for the second Trump administration. She isn't the only one. Social media users have long criticized far-right female figures for their tendency to go heavy on the cosmetic procedures. In response to a 2024 tweet that showcased the Laura Loomer's plastic surgery transformation, Lara Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Kristi Noem, an X user noted Leavitt's absence. "You can add to the list his 26-year-old press secretary, Karoline Leavitt," the netizen highlighted.
You can add to the list his 26-year-old press secretary, Karoline Leavitt. She seems to have gotten a nose job, plumped lips, and Botoxed all of the expression out of her face. https://t.co/HC1ghi3MLE pic.twitter.com/zgzNg5FLPR
— Rich Feinberg (@RichFeinberg1) September 23, 2024
The user then listed the procedures they thought she'd undergone. "She seems to have gotten a nose job, plumped lips, and Botoxed all of the expression out of her face," they added. Dr. Frederick Weniger, board-certified plastic surgeon from Hilton Head, South Carolina, agrees with the social media user, telling Nicki Swift that Leavitt's nose looks different when compared to old photos. "The comparison suggests a notable change in nasal contour, particularly in the definition of the bridge and tip," he told us.
Weniger continued, "To me, the earlier image shows a slightly broader nasal bridge and rounder tip, while the more recent appearance reflects a slimmer bridge and a more refined, elevated tip, characteristics consistent with subtle rhinoplasty." Weniger acknowledged natural causes, like makeup and lighting, could change a nose's appearance, but he doesn't think that's the case. "The perfect contour lines and angles of her current nose suggest a very well-executed rhinoplasty," he concluded. And Leavitt's perfect nose wasn't cheap, as our expert estimated.
Karoline Leavitt's rumored nose job may have cost several thousand dollars
If Karoline Leavitt really got a nose job, it likely cost her a pretty penny. "The cost of that procedure alone typically ranges from $15,000 to $50,000, depending on the complexity of the surgery and the surgeon's credentials," Dr. Frederick Weniger told Nicki Swift. However, he pointed out that price ranges vary widely across the country. "Cosmetic procedures performed in major metropolitan areas such as New York, Los Angeles, or Miami tend to be significantly more expensive than those in smaller markets," he said.
Like the aforementioned X user, Weniger believes Leavitt had other cosmetic work done that didn't necessarily require going under the knife. "The overall facial refinement, including a potentially more sculpted jawline and smoother skin tone, may also indicate non-surgical enhancements such as dermal fillers or skin resurfacing treatments," he said. He noted Leavitt's lips, in particular ,look considerably different in more recent photos, suggesting she likely she got injectable fillers.
He also believes Leavitt's eyes are the result of Botox. While Weniger praised the quality of Leavitt's purported rhinoplasty, some online users disagreed. "Dude, I can't unsee this before and after pic of Karoline Leavitt. She actually went to a plastic surgeon and asked for the Michael Jackson nose," one X user wrote. Others went so far as to question Leavitt's surgeon's credentials. "Whoever did Karoline Leavitt's nose job needs to be banned from ever touching a scalpel again," another netizen wrote.