Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster's Age Gap Is Bigger Than We Knew

Hugh Jackman and his girlfriend, Sutton Foster, have a much larger age gap than we knew. While many celebrity age-gap couples easily outrank them, the Broadway enthusiasts are definitely a few years apart. Jackman, whose estranged wife is 13 years his senior, was born on October 12, 1968, making him 56 years old as of write time. Meanwhile, Foster was born on March 18, 1975 — making her roughly six years younger than her famous suitor. Of course, their moderate age gap is, perhaps, the least scandalous thing about Jackman and Foster's relationship, given the rampant rumors of infidelity attached to their brand-new, burgeoning romance.

In case you missed things, Jackman and Foster, who are going through divorces from their respective spouses, are thought to have gotten together before the end of their marriages. Jackman's estranged wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, even implied that Jackman cheated while speaking to the Daily Mail. "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," said the actor in May 2025. "It's a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us." Continuing, she added, "This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience."

Nicki Swift reached out to Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, to give her expert insight into how Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's age gap has influenced their relationship.