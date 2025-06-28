Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster's Age Gap Is Bigger Than We Knew
Hugh Jackman and his girlfriend, Sutton Foster, have a much larger age gap than we knew. While many celebrity age-gap couples easily outrank them, the Broadway enthusiasts are definitely a few years apart. Jackman, whose estranged wife is 13 years his senior, was born on October 12, 1968, making him 56 years old as of write time. Meanwhile, Foster was born on March 18, 1975 — making her roughly six years younger than her famous suitor. Of course, their moderate age gap is, perhaps, the least scandalous thing about Jackman and Foster's relationship, given the rampant rumors of infidelity attached to their brand-new, burgeoning romance.
In case you missed things, Jackman and Foster, who are going through divorces from their respective spouses, are thought to have gotten together before the end of their marriages. Jackman's estranged wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, even implied that Jackman cheated while speaking to the Daily Mail. "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," said the actor in May 2025. "It's a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us." Continuing, she added, "This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience."
Nicki Swift reached out to Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, to give her expert insight into how Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's age gap has influenced their relationship.
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster reportedly got together under unseemly terms
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have been somewhat public with their relationship since the start of 2025, but rumors say they've been together far longer than fans have known. In fact, their relationship, fueled in part by their years-long friendship and their respective Broadway success, reportedly directly led to the end of Jackman's marriage. "Sutton and Hugh's relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced," shared a source close to Foster with Us Weekly in November 2024. "A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people." They continued, "Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap."
And while things may seem like they're going well in the moment, Jackman's ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, is obviously not rooting for them to make it. "Deb isn't hiding how she feels about Hugh and Sutton playing house. She thinks it's a total rebound fantasy, and she's not buying it for a second," shared a source (via OK!). "She's joked to friends that she's taking bets on how long it'll last, and she's putting her money on under a year." They continued, "From her point of view, Hugh barely had time to process their split before diving headfirst into this new setup with Sutton. She thinks he's acting like a teenager, and she's rolling her eyes hard at the 'happily ever after' act he's putting on with Sutton."
While it's impossible to know how their new romance will play out, relationships built on shady terms rarely pan out — especially in Hollywood.
A professional matchmaker weighs in on Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance
Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, spoke with Nicki Swift about Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's dynamic, given their age gap. She explained why a person such as Jackman — who's been in two public age gap romances — would gravitate toward relationships with age differences. "Some people don't care about age," explained Trombetti. "Secondly, they might only care about the person; therefore, it's not about a number either. They could feel that it's about who they connect with in life."
As for how Foster and Jackman can cultivate a healthy relationship, despite the infidelity rumors they've already faced, it's possible to drown out all of the noise, says Trombetti.
"They should not read the tabloids or listen to gossip. They need to be confident in themselves and their relationship to ignore the naysayers. It's hard and you have to have a thick skin, but they are public people, and I am sure they do this already. You can't live your life to please the public, much less the tabloids." She recommended, "Stay out of the spotlight as much as possible. This couple shouldn't post about their relationship, discuss it in interviews in any way, and maintain a low profile." Trombetti also stressed the importance of "open and honest communication" between Foster and Jackman, "the same way all partners in relationships should." Lastly, "They need to take it slow," according to Trombetti. "He has been married for a long time, so jumping into another relationship without processing the end of his marriage isn't good. All relationships should take it slow, but especially after breakups!"