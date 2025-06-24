The Shady Sign Lauren Sanchez Is Secretly A Mean Girl (Look Away Katy Perry)
Some of the rumors about Lauren Sanchez aren't exactly flattering, but could she really be pulling a move from the mean girl playbook by siding with Orlando Bloom over her friend Katy Perry? On June 17, TMZ reported that Bloom would be attending Sanchez's wedding to Jeff Bezos without his fiancée. Apparently, this came down to a scheduling issue, as Perry had tour dates in Australia that conflicted with the Sanchez-Bezos wedding. The timing still raised eyebrows, however, as Perry and Bloom's relationship had felt off leading up to the wedding news, and this appeared to be another indicator that they were headed for a breakup.
A week later, the wedding drama became even juicier, as another report from TMZ indicated that not only would Bloom be attending solo, but that he and Perry had called it quits. "He's the life of the party and he's gonna hit the dance floor hard!" a source told the outlet, adding that "The Lord of the Rings" star would probably step out and party hard with Leonardo DiCaprio at the nuptials. "90% of the people at the wedding are kinda boring, but 10% are really fun, including Orlando, Leo and Jeff (Bezos)," the source added.
Regardless of what's been going down behind the scenes, Bloom's presence at the wedding will now make it look like Sanchez has sided with him over Perry. Fans weighed in on the messy situation on X. "How much lower can they go wedding. Proof money does not instill class in the classless," one user wrote. "So Lauren invited all these handsome single guys?" another added. This unfolded only a few months after Sanchez and Perry went to space together on a Blue Origin rocket, which wound up being a major point of contention.
Orlando Bloom hated the idea of Katy Perry's space flight
Following their ill-received Blue Origin space flight in April, rumors swirled that Katy Perry may sue Jeff Bezos. While this proved unfounded, the case still remained that the flight created tension. There was major blowback from the public, and Perry was heavily scrutinized for her involvement.
According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail on June 20, Orlando Bloom never supported his fiancée's decision to go into space with Sanchez and the all-female crew. "He said it was cringeworthy. Embarrassing. This was in the middle of a fight, and it hurt her feelings," the insider said. The "Teenage Dream" artist was also bothered by Bloom's decision to go to the wedding without her, since she felt that Sanchez and Bezos were "really her friends more than his." Perry reportedly believes that Bloom going stag is making a statement. "She feels like it's a 'f*** you' to her from him," the source added.
Prior to the wedding invite drama, Sanchez had seemed quite close with her Blue Origin flightmate. Perry was among the star-studded invitees to her bachelorette party in Paris in May. The former news anchor posted an Instagram carousel recapping the gathering and added a touching caption. "Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who've lifted me up," Sanchez wrote, as the last slide was a pic of her posing alongside Perry, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner. Despite the heartfelt caption, several Instagram followers questioned how close Sanchez actually was with these ladies. "Those women are only her friends cause of her finance. She knows that right?" a user wrote. There certainly has been more evidence piling up that supports that theory.