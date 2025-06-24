Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples, 61, Shows Off Her Fit Body (Sorry, Melania)

Marla Maples is no stranger to showing off her fit body. Based on the gym video, she clearly worked hard for it and should be proud to reveal the results. Back in March, Maples put her killer legs on display, posing with Chef Pete Evans on Instagram. While she didn't obnoxiously flaunt her legs like Angelina Jolie did that time at the Oscars, it was still impossible not to notice how fit they were.

Maples is a total babe and is aging like fine wine. Last year, Maples showed off her sexy swimsuit body and it brought all the va-va-voom. She definitely doesn't look like a woman in her early 60s. Part of that, besides exercising, could be due to the fact she is choosing to age naturally. Back in 2016, Maples shared in an interview with Charleston Grit how she keeps herself looking and feeling young. "I've always been committed to wellness. So much of our inner and outer beauty comes from how we eat and how we play. I've been dairy free since I was a teen and also try to avoid sugar and gluten," she said. After listing some other go-to techniques, Maples added, "It sounds cliché but I've always believed that true beauty comes from within."

She also shared in that interview that she steers clear of anti-aging cosmetic procedures. Maples said, "It's definitely a personal decision but I've always strived to maintain a naturally youthful appearance without the help of Botox and fillers," which don't always end up making people look the way they had hoped. (Other women in Donald Trump's orbit should take note when it comes to plastic surgery.)