Doug Emhoff Just Gave Trump The Middle Finger In The Most Sly Way
Doug Emhoff just flipped off Donald Trump in the smoothest way possible.
Trump essentially fired Emhoff, the husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris, in April when the president removed him, along with several others, from the Holocaust Museum board. In response, Emhoff said in a statement, "Today, I was informed of my removal from the United States Holocaust Memorial Council" (via NBC News). "Let me be clear: Holocaust remembrance and education should never be politicized. To turn one of the worst atrocities in history into a wedge issue is dangerous — and it dishonors the memory of six million Jews murdered by Nazis that this museum was created to preserve."
However, Emhoff has obviously decided not to let Trump get him down, as he just landed a new, prestigious position. Before (and after) Emhoff became the second gentleman, the vice president's husband, the attorney worked in the legal sector just like his famous wife. And now he's returning to that world. According to the Los Angeles Times, Emhoff is gearing up for a job at USC, where he'll help educate a new batch of future lawyers and legal professionals. "One of the best parts of my time as Second Gentleman was spending time with these students and young people all around the country — so I look forward to continuing to share my experiences with the next generation and hearing from them in the vibrant academic community at USC," said Emhoff amid the news.
Why Dough Emhoff went back to his alma mater USC
According to USC Gould's website, Doug Emhoff will officially become a Distinguished Visiting Professor of Law. The introductory post, meant to celebrate his new position, cited Emhoff's extensive experience in the legal sector — 30 years worth to be exact. "We are thrilled to welcome Doug Emhoff back to USC Gould as a member of our faculty," said Franita Tolson, USC Gould Dean, in a written statement. She continued, "His extensive legal expertise, coupled with his commitment to public service, will elevate our students' learning experience and enrich our scholarly environment."
For those who don't know, USC Gould is the same law school that Emhoff graduated from back in the 90s, so his return holds great significance to him as well as the institution. As for why he decided to return at this stage of his life? "In this difficult moment for the legal community, I believe it is more important than ever to instill in the next generation of lawyers the same principles that drove me to the legal profession: the imperative of speaking out on behalf of the vulnerable, standing up for the rule of law, defending every citizen's fundamental rights, and always fighting for justice, without fear or favor," he said, seemingly alluding to Donald Trump's undue influence over the legal world (via The Hill).