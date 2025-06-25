Doug Emhoff Just Gave Trump The Middle Finger In The Most Sly Way

Doug Emhoff just flipped off Donald Trump in the smoothest way possible.

Trump essentially fired Emhoff, the husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris, in April when the president removed him, along with several others, from the Holocaust Museum board. In response, Emhoff said in a statement, "Today, I was informed of my removal from the United States Holocaust Memorial Council" (via NBC News). "Let me be clear: Holocaust remembrance and education should never be politicized. To turn one of the worst atrocities in history into a wedge issue is dangerous — and it dishonors the memory of six million Jews murdered by Nazis that this museum was created to preserve."

However, Emhoff has obviously decided not to let Trump get him down, as he just landed a new, prestigious position. Before (and after) Emhoff became the second gentleman, the vice president's husband, the attorney worked in the legal sector just like his famous wife. And now he's returning to that world. According to the Los Angeles Times, Emhoff is gearing up for a job at USC, where he'll help educate a new batch of future lawyers and legal professionals. "One of the best parts of my time as Second Gentleman was spending time with these students and young people all around the country — so I look forward to continuing to share my experiences with the next generation and hearing from them in the vibrant academic community at USC," said Emhoff amid the news.

