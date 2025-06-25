JD Vance Stoops To Trump's Inappropriate Ways & Embarrasses Himself

Vice President JD Vance has once again found himself stepping into a cringey situation in an attempt to possibly impress President Donald Trump. Barely a day after Trump himself used a bold curse word with reporters on the White House lawn, Vance decided to flip the bird during a dinner speech. Perhaps proving why so many people can't stand Vance, the vice president tried to make his "pink haired" critics the butt of a joke, and accidentally came out looking a bit of a fool. In a video that was posted on X, Vance can be seen saying, "In Washington, D.C. they have this thing, I think it means we're number one." At this point, he performs the lewd gesture of raising his gangly middle finger.

Vance throws a middle finger up on live TV and trump drops an F bomb this morning. Classy duo. pic.twitter.com/FsMGkqd7vb — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) June 25, 2025

While Vance certainly has a shady side, it doesn't seem to have helped him throw any remarkable shade on his perceived enemies. As can be heard in the video, and reaffirmed by another commenter, Vance "Clearly did not get the laughter response he was planning for." This strange exchange from Vance does point to an ongoing trend — the vice president is doing his best to suck up to Trump, perhaps to avoid the possibility of getting kicked to the curb.

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so we're surprised Vance hasn't copied more of Trump's persona and style. However, there was something else Vance said in his speech that might explain why he's willing to embarrass himself by following in Trump's out-of-pocket behavior.

