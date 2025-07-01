Ivanka Trump Left Little To The Imagination In These Skin-Baring Outfits

For years, Ivanka Trump's fashion sensibilities have skewed towards conservative, but that hasn't stopped her from flaunting her figure on occasion. In fact, during the 2000s, Trump was a staple at high-profile events, and she often wore revealing outfits. "I like my form. I have a little waist, I have hips, I have a chest. I feel like I have a body that's more of a female figure, how the female form is supposed to look," she told GQ in April 2007 while discussing how her busty looks at the time had made headlines.

Of course, Trump underwent a serious style transformation not long after, as she switched to almost exclusively wearing business casual ensembles. After appearing alongside her father on episodes of "Celebrity Apprentice," Trump had channeled a chic and powerful business-minded sartorial taste. "My top three style tips for women at work are context, modesty, and femininity," she told Forbes in October 2010 while divulging tips on workplace style for women.

Trump attempted to capitalize on her business style when she launched her own fashion line, which eventually shuttered in 2018 after seven years. At the time, as the first daughter, she had turned her focus towards politics. Even after closing shop on her own brand, Trump still took fashion seriously years later. "I always loved fashion as a form of self-expression, as a means to communicate either a truth or an illusion, depending on what kind of mood you were in," she said on the "Lex Fridman" podcast in July 2024. Her default fashion setting may be business appropriate, but there are still times when Trump has opted for inappropriate outfits.

