Ivanka Trump Left Little To The Imagination In These Skin-Baring Outfits
For years, Ivanka Trump's fashion sensibilities have skewed towards conservative, but that hasn't stopped her from flaunting her figure on occasion. In fact, during the 2000s, Trump was a staple at high-profile events, and she often wore revealing outfits. "I like my form. I have a little waist, I have hips, I have a chest. I feel like I have a body that's more of a female figure, how the female form is supposed to look," she told GQ in April 2007 while discussing how her busty looks at the time had made headlines.
Of course, Trump underwent a serious style transformation not long after, as she switched to almost exclusively wearing business casual ensembles. After appearing alongside her father on episodes of "Celebrity Apprentice," Trump had channeled a chic and powerful business-minded sartorial taste. "My top three style tips for women at work are context, modesty, and femininity," she told Forbes in October 2010 while divulging tips on workplace style for women.
Trump attempted to capitalize on her business style when she launched her own fashion line, which eventually shuttered in 2018 after seven years. At the time, as the first daughter, she had turned her focus towards politics. Even after closing shop on her own brand, Trump still took fashion seriously years later. "I always loved fashion as a form of self-expression, as a means to communicate either a truth or an illusion, depending on what kind of mood you were in," she said on the "Lex Fridman" podcast in July 2024. Her default fashion setting may be business appropriate, but there are still times when Trump has opted for inappropriate outfits.
Ivanka's spicy red minidress
One of Ivanka Trump's favorite times to showcase her figure is at Carbone Beach for the Formula 1 weekend in Miami. Such was the case when she flaunted her physique in a red minidress from designer Magda Butrym in May 2024. The barely-there spicy number had a bra cup top with a halter strap around her neck, so there was plenty of skin on display. As mentioned, her dress had a high hemline, so her long stems were accentuated. Trump finished the look with a silver bag and woven strap sandals. Photos of Trump in the tiny piece were shared by various outlets, and she posted a snap to her Instagram feed where she struck a pose that helped further accentuate her assets in the revealing dress.
Showing abs and legs in black cutout minidress
The following year, Ivanka Trump exposed her killer legs and abs in another head-turning Miami outfit. That time around, she rocked a black minidress which had cutouts around her midsection. Trump's shoulders and chest were mostly revealed as the top of the piece had a wide-strap halter that went around her neck. Her hair was worn back for the occasion, which helped to further highlight the outfit, and she finished her "305 vibes" look with matching thin-strap high open-toe heels and a pair of large black sunglasses. The shades, coupled with the cutout dress, helped give off futuristic vibes. Perhaps Trump wanted to look especially nice, as she uploaded an Instagram carousel that showed this was the dress she wore while dining with her husband, and comedian Theo Von.
Low-cut Carbone Beach look
During a date night with husband Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump put her figure on display in a revealing black minidress. They attended a special dinner at Carbone Beach during the Formula 1 Grand Prix Miami Week in May 2022. It was a high-profile event that was star-studded, but the "Women Who Work" author managed to stand out from the crowd. Her dress had an obscenely low-cut neckline that practically reached Trump's belly button. There was a crystal-embroidered floral that covered the right side of her chest, with the stem flowing down the length of the number. Trump's dress had thin shoulder straps, which helped flaunt her assets, and the skirt had a high hemline that put her legs on display.
Ivanka Trump's revealing Indian wedding looks
It was not only at trendy events that Ivanka Trump wore skin-baring outfits, but she also busted a couple out while attending a wedding in India. Trump went to the wedding of billionaire Anant Ambani and wore a pair of dazzling Indian sarees. Her abs and cleavage were in plain sight as she donned an embroidered silver saree on the second night of the wedding celebration, which she showed off on Instagram. The top was cropped with long sleeves and had a plunging neckline, while the high-waist skirt fit more modestly. She also wore a gold and white saree on the third day that was equally eye-catching. The top on that piece was even tinier, but Trump added some modesty to the look by adding a shawl.
Busty movie premiere outfit
A full decade before she became the first daughter, Ivanka Trump wore one of her bustiest outfits when she attended a special screening of the Brad Pitt-starring film "Babel" in October 2006. Trump chose a green oil slick dress that could have been mistaken for modest as it had full-length sleeves and a hemline that came down to her knees. What made the piece stand out was the plunging neckline. Photos from the side gave an air of elegance, but pics that captured Trump in the dress with a high waist belt showed how the dress embellished her assets. It should come as no surprise that by the following year, Trump gave an interview to GQ where the public's "obsession" with her chest was discussed.
Kim Kardashian's birthday party
Ivanka Trump was among those tapped to attend Kim Kardashian's 43rd birthday party in October 2023. The event was held at Funke in Los Angeles, and Trump rocked a glittery white and silver top and skirt combo. Her top had long sleeves and was cropped, which offered an eyeful of her midsection. She also wore a matching long skirt that appeared to cover her bottom torso except for the impossibly-high slit which put her toned legs on display. Trump completed the outfit with stiletto heels that only helped to further highlight her legs, and she accessorized with a turquoise bag and matching earrings.