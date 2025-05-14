Ivanka Trump's Lethal Legs And Abs In Skin-Exposing Dress Are Causing A Stir
As the oldest — and possibly favorite — daughter of President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump has certainly lived quite the lavish life. The perks of being a fashionable first daughter can range from fun evenings out to a lifestyle that allows for some mind-melting workouts. Both of which she has been known to do, especially when it allows Ivanka to show off her skin-tight workout clothes. However, Ivanka once again put her killer bod on display when she and husband Jared Kushner joined comedian Theo Von for a cute little dinner.
The little black dress Ivanka opted to wear had some spicy cut-outs that revealed her chiseled abs. Looking just a tad bit like a Rorschach test, the dress looped around her neck, but the hem was decidedly short. This had the commenters crawling out of the woodwork to sing Ivanka's praises in the Instagram post she made. Amidst a million different iterations of fire emojis, some of the comments read, "Stunning!! Elegance and class." "Love this dress," read another, followed by a smiley face with heart eyes. Yet another insisted, "You look AMAZING!!!!" While Ivanka's sculpted look certainly deserves the praise, it points to a trend in her shift in fashion since leaving the White House in 2021. In fact, it's yet another curve on the path of Ivanka's fashion journey.
Ivanka Trump has been playing with bolder styles
There's been an uptick in the bolder styles the first daughter has been wearing, especially since Ivanka made it clear she would not be returning to politics. Since ditching the White House, Ivanka has been seemingly re-inventing herself — starting with her fashion. There was the time Ivanka channeled her mother, Ivana Trump, by wearing a rather busty dress. Or even the daring dress Ivanka wore that was most likely too sultry for even her stepmother Melania Trump. While some of this could point towards Ivanka enjoying a more liberated lifestyle now that she's taken a step back from her father Donald Trump and his politics, but it could also be something else.
After losing some celebrity friendships, Ivanka seems to be doing her best to avoid the White House, but maybe not for the reason we all think. Sure, there's been a souring in the relationship between Donald and Ivanka, but there's also indications that Ivanka and Melania might be shady towards each other. Putting on a dress and going to dinner with her husband and friend could be Ivanka's way of distracting herself from the blues of the shifting dynamics within her family. But, it could also be a great way to get social media revenge. Showing off her amazing legs and receiving praise from the online masses is certainly a much better way to spend her evening than whatever she was put through in Donald's first administration.