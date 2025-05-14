Ivanka Trump's Lethal Legs And Abs In Skin-Exposing Dress Are Causing A Stir

There's been an uptick in the bolder styles the first daughter has been wearing, especially since Ivanka made it clear she would not be returning to politics. Since ditching the White House, Ivanka has been seemingly re-inventing herself — starting with her fashion. There was the time Ivanka channeled her mother, Ivana Trump, by wearing a rather busty dress. Or even the daring dress Ivanka wore that was most likely too sultry for even her stepmother Melania Trump. While some of this could point towards Ivanka enjoying a more liberated lifestyle now that she's taken a step back from her father Donald Trump and his politics, but it could also be something else.

After losing some celebrity friendships, Ivanka seems to be doing her best to avoid the White House, but maybe not for the reason we all think. Sure, there's been a souring in the relationship between Donald and Ivanka, but there's also indications that Ivanka and Melania might be shady towards each other. Putting on a dress and going to dinner with her husband and friend could be Ivanka's way of distracting herself from the blues of the shifting dynamics within her family. But, it could also be a great way to get social media revenge. Showing off her amazing legs and receiving praise from the online masses is certainly a much better way to spend her evening than whatever she was put through in Donald's first administration.

