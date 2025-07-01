Brad Pitt's Girlfriend's Killer Legs Give Angelina Jolie's A Run For Her Money

Brad Pitt has been in a relationship with Ines de Ramon since around late 2022, but they didn't go public for nearly two years. Pitt and de Ramon made their official debut in July 2024, though she has opted to stay largely out of the spotlight despite supporting her boyfriend on the red carpets. However, she has started rocking more daring outfits, some of which show she has some killer legs on her. Maybe that's a trait Pitt looks for in his romantic partners.

As fans of Brangelina and anyone else who wasn't living under a rock in the 2010s will remember, Angelina Jolie went viral for showing off a lean, long leg at the 2012 Academy Awards. She had on a black strapless gown that featured a dangerously high thigh slit that Pitt's ex-wife made the most of by posing with her leg sticking out. Viewers might not remember what movie won Best Feature, but they surely remember Jolie's right leg.

De Ramon's legs may not have become an internet sensation, but it doesn't look like that is what is after. After all, she has her Instagram page set to private and hasn't given any interviews. But now that Pitt's divorce from Jolie is finalized, his girlfriend is reportedly more willing to step into the role. "She didn't want to be seen as one of those girls that is in and out of an A-list celebrity's life," a source told the Daily Mail. De Ramon sure seems to be coming out of her shell.

