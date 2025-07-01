Brad Pitt's Girlfriend's Killer Legs Give Angelina Jolie's A Run For Her Money
Brad Pitt has been in a relationship with Ines de Ramon since around late 2022, but they didn't go public for nearly two years. Pitt and de Ramon made their official debut in July 2024, though she has opted to stay largely out of the spotlight despite supporting her boyfriend on the red carpets. However, she has started rocking more daring outfits, some of which show she has some killer legs on her. Maybe that's a trait Pitt looks for in his romantic partners.
As fans of Brangelina and anyone else who wasn't living under a rock in the 2010s will remember, Angelina Jolie went viral for showing off a lean, long leg at the 2012 Academy Awards. She had on a black strapless gown that featured a dangerously high thigh slit that Pitt's ex-wife made the most of by posing with her leg sticking out. Viewers might not remember what movie won Best Feature, but they surely remember Jolie's right leg.
De Ramon's legs may not have become an internet sensation, but it doesn't look like that is what is after. After all, she has her Instagram page set to private and hasn't given any interviews. But now that Pitt's divorce from Jolie is finalized, his girlfriend is reportedly more willing to step into the role. "She didn't want to be seen as one of those girls that is in and out of an A-list celebrity's life," a source told the Daily Mail. De Ramon sure seems to be coming out of her shell.
Ines de Ramon has bared her legs a few times
In June 2025, Brad Pitt was captured walking hand-in-hand with Ines de Ramon, who rocked an outfit that put her killer legs on full display. In her stroll through New York City with her beau, de Ramon chose a pale yellow minidress that stopped at the top of her thighs, showcasing her toned-but-lean quads. The piece featured off-the-shoulder sleeves that exposed quite a bit of skin on her upper body, but her legs definitely stole the show.
De Ramon, who was previously married to "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley, completed her look with a nude handbag. She kept the accessories to a minimum, a surprising decision considering she is a jewelry designer. However, her clean look helped to keep the focus on her figure. De Ramon previously teased her enviable legs during the British Grand Prix in July 2024. She wore a modest pale blue dress with long sleeves, but it was short enough to draw attention to her lower body.
These weren't the only times de Ramon was caught wearing a risqué outfit. She also showcased her figure during a date night with Pitt in September 2024. This time, she rocked relaxed black pants that sat pretty low on her hips. She matched it with a black crop-top with a plunging neckline that showcased her abs and décolletage. She may prefer to stay out of the spotlight, but she also isn't shy to show off her bod when she finds herself in it.