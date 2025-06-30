Trump's Greasy Fox News Interview Puts His Botched Tan & Bad Makeup On Blast

By now, we've come to expect Donald Trump to commit egregious fake tan fails, and at this point, he can't hide his bald spots anymore, either, and his bright scalp is nightmare-worthy. What we didn't expect to see, though, is Trump's face looking... well, wet. Yet, this is exactly how it appears in his latest Fox News interview. And we have so many questions.

What was Trump talking about in his new Fox Nation interview with Maria Bartiromo? We wish we knew, but we could barely hear him over the sound of the grease dripping from his face. Okay, it wasn't actually dripping, but it was very shiny, drawing even more attention than normal to his overly bronzed face. As is typical with Trump, it's easy to tell what his natural skin color is by looking around his eyes and ears. They show a much lighter shade than the orange-y tan covering the rest of his face. Since he was ready for his closeup in this special Fox Nation interview, Trump didn't appear to be struggling to hide his thinning hair like he has been in the recent past. Even so, his look in this interview is likely to exacerbate folks' questions and concerns about the controversial president's health.

