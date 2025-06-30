Trump's Greasy Fox News Interview Puts His Botched Tan & Bad Makeup On Blast
By now, we've come to expect Donald Trump to commit egregious fake tan fails, and at this point, he can't hide his bald spots anymore, either, and his bright scalp is nightmare-worthy. What we didn't expect to see, though, is Trump's face looking... well, wet. Yet, this is exactly how it appears in his latest Fox News interview. And we have so many questions.
What was Trump talking about in his new Fox Nation interview with Maria Bartiromo? We wish we knew, but we could barely hear him over the sound of the grease dripping from his face. Okay, it wasn't actually dripping, but it was very shiny, drawing even more attention than normal to his overly bronzed face. As is typical with Trump, it's easy to tell what his natural skin color is by looking around his eyes and ears. They show a much lighter shade than the orange-y tan covering the rest of his face. Since he was ready for his closeup in this special Fox Nation interview, Trump didn't appear to be struggling to hide his thinning hair like he has been in the recent past. Even so, his look in this interview is likely to exacerbate folks' questions and concerns about the controversial president's health.
Donald Trump's shininess will surely spark some conversation
It's unclear why exactly Donald Trump is looking so shiny and greasy in his new interview. For all we know, it may simply be time to add some blotting paper or mattifying powder to his already seemingly lengthy makeup routine. That said, if Trump is hoping to silence commentary about his health and how he looks, this interview definitely isn't likely to help him. Between the apparent bruises that keep showing up on Trump's hands and the time he looked particularly red when he exposed his makeup-free face while golfing earlier in June, speculation about his health has been growing.
"Why does Trump look like he's decomposing at the G7 summit?" someone wrote alongside a photo of him on X. "He does look like a walking orange corpse," another X user commented. "He uses orange makeup over his pink face to look tanned and healthy, which he isn't. It's so weird. It's the same tan bodybuilders use," another suggested. Evidently, there are more than a few people who think Trump's makeup is leaving him looking not-so-healthy these days and it's safe to assume that his new shiny, oily look is only going to make matters worse.