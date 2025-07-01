Rachael Ray Goes Makeup-Free In Rare NYC Outing
Though Rachael Ray has caused her fans concern with some of her past on-camera appearances, the Food Network star is all smiles in recent snapshots from a recent (and rare) New York City outing.
On June 29, Ray went makeup-free for her stroll around the Big Apple, during which she was photographed walking arm-in-arm with a tattooed man who appeared to be a photographer. So, if you see Ray staring in an NYC-themed photoshoot anytime soon, here's a little peek behind the curtain, so to speak. Notably, it appears that a local business was hosting a meet and greet with the celebrity chef, as advertised by a sidewalk chalkboard sign that can be seen in the background of some of the photos. And while it's no secret that Ray looks different without the makeup that is practically standard issue for reality TV stars, there's no mistaking those pearly whites. All in all, Ray didn't seem particularly bothered by the cameras, given how big she was smiling for them.
The NYC meet and greet wasn't Rachael Ray's only June event
Though Rachael Ray casually strolling the streets of New York is a rare sight, she certainly hasn't retreated from the public eye. In fact, just a couple of weeks before her apparent meet and greet, Ray and longtime husband John M. Cusimano were in attendance for the 2025 North Shore Animal League America Celebration of Rescue gala, which was also held in the City That Never Sleeps. Notably, Ray is an outspoken animal rights activist who has often advocated for adopting or fostering shelter animals. This makes her a natural fit for North Shore, which touts itself as the largest no-kill animal rescue operation.
At one point during the gala , Ray and Cusimano were even photographed alongside North Shore executive Joanne Yohannan, ABC News meteorologist Ginger Zee, "The Simpsons" voice actor Hank Azaria, legendary radio DJ Howard Stern, and his wife and fellow animal rights activist Beth Ostrosky Stern.