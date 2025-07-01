Rachael Ray Goes Makeup-Free In Rare NYC Outing

Though Rachael Ray has caused her fans concern with some of her past on-camera appearances, the Food Network star is all smiles in recent snapshots from a recent (and rare) New York City outing.

On June 29, Ray went makeup-free for her stroll around the Big Apple, during which she was photographed walking arm-in-arm with a tattooed man who appeared to be a photographer. So, if you see Ray staring in an NYC-themed photoshoot anytime soon, here's a little peek behind the curtain, so to speak. Notably, it appears that a local business was hosting a meet and greet with the celebrity chef, as advertised by a sidewalk chalkboard sign that can be seen in the background of some of the photos. And while it's no secret that Ray looks different without the makeup that is practically standard issue for reality TV stars, there's no mistaking those pearly whites. All in all, Ray didn't seem particularly bothered by the cameras, given how big she was smiling for them.

