Jarring Rachael Ray Videos That Ignited Fears About Her Health

For many people, Rachael Ray has played a very big role in their lives, and a large number of her fans have been following her career since she became a household name in the early aughts. As such, when the longtime TV personality didn't seem quite herself in videos she shared (at least, according to some of those fans), many said they were concerned for her. Granted, we're not sure how much of it comes down to concern ... and how much of it has just been nastiness disguised as it.

Advertisement

There's no question that Ray's vibe on her cooking show has become more laidback. Of course, she's always made her viewers feel like they're in the kitchen with her. However, from 2020 onwards, she's invited fans into her actual kitchen — something that started as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. At the time, Ray shared in a Facebook Q&A that working from home was a double-edged sword. Asked if she was comfortable with the new setup, she explained, "I am, like, technically more comfortable because I'm wearing sweatpants and slippers." However, she stressed that there were major differences. For starters, where at the studio she would be cooking for the show's crew and the food bank, and the entire setup was more chatty, she shared that when she was at home, her cooking personality was very different. "I'm very quiet, and I have a glass of wine in my hand, and I scrub my face, and I put my PJs on," she said.

Advertisement

It's pretty clear that as the setup has changed and the show has been filmed from her home full-time, Ray has opted to stick with the often makeup-free, pajama-adjacent vibe. However, like we said, not everyone has been nice about it.