Tragic Details About Rachael Ray's Husband John Cusimano

John Cusimano and Rachael Ray have been husband and wife since 2005, and over the years, they've spoken about how happy they are with each other. That's not to say everything has always been smooth sailing. Between damaging rumors and devastating losses, Cusimano has experienced a ton of sadder moments, too.

We'll start with those rumors. For years, insiders claiming to know of the red flags in Ray and Cusimano's marriage accused the entertainment lawyer of incredibly shady extramarital dealings. For one, a woman speaking to the National Enquirer in 2006 alleged that she was regularly paid by Cusimano to, ahem, spit on him. "John paid me up to $500 for a session. We'd often have sessions at least twice a month. ... I virtually supported myself by spitting on him," she told the outlet (via NY Daily News). And, JSYK, we aren't using euphemisms, here. The same source added, "There was never any normal sex involved." Okay then.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Cusimano and Ray rubbished the rumors. In a statement to NY Daily News, a rep for the couple slammed the National Enquirer and accused it of fabricating the whole thing. "It is obvious to us the lengths that tabloids go to create stories." They didn't leave it at calling the National Enquirer out and continued with a note about the human impact of the entire debacle. "It's just sad when they take unwarranted shots at the people you care about the most," their spokesperson said. As for the National Enquirer, the outlet said at the time that it was sticking with its source, even claiming it had subjected her to a polygraph. "Our lawyers are comfortable with her story," former editor-in-chief David Perel told NY Daily News. The story is no longer on its website at the time of this writing.

