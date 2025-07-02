Diddy's Three Words Before Trial Verdict Proves His Gigantic Ego Never Left The Courtroom

The three words uttered by Diddy ahead of his trial verdict prove his ego is still his driving force. On July 2, roughly two months after the start of his sex trafficking and racketeering trial, the music mogul reportedly said three words that were in stark contrast to his behavior the day before. According to AP News, Diddy, whose legal trouble started years after he split with singer Cassie, seemed quite disappointed upon finding out that the jurors in his case had come to a unanimous decision on four out of five of his federal charges on July 1. While Diddy appeared to crack under pressure at times during his trial, the publication described his demeanor as solemn as he spoke with his attorney before sharing a loving gesture with his family, who've been unwaveringly supportive.

However, Diddy arrived in court on July 2 with a much haughtier demeanor. According to The New York Times, which provided live updates as Diddy's verdict was read in court, the Sean John founder seemed much more confident about his fate. Reporter Olivia Bensimon revealed that Diddy confidently proclaimed, "We got this," to his family as he arrived in court. He also reportedly told them that he was finally going home as the jury read off not guilty verdicts for three out of his five charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering, which carried the most weight and the longest potential prison sentences. But just what was Diddy's verdict, anyway?