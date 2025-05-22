Diddy's Courtroom Behavior Shows First Sign He's Starting To Crack Under Pressure

Before taking a break for the long weekend, Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial got a celebrity guest. Scott Mescudi, aka rapper Kid Cudi, took the stand to testify regarding allegations that Diddy broke into his house and destroyed his car. While all the allegations against Diddy point toward a history of violence, Kid Cudi taking the stand seemed to be the first time Diddy appeared rattled during his trial. According to the New York Post, when the "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper took the stand, there was a palpable shift in energy.

Advertisement

Since Diddy's trial will not be televised, much of the reporting has been relayed from sources within the courtroom. However, even without cameras, Kid Cudi's testimony spoke volumes. As much as Diddy has been trying to garner attention during his trial, when Kid Cudi was detailing the way in which Diddy allegedly broke into his home, locked up his dog, and set fire to his Porsche, Diddy finally appeared ready to disappear. As Kid Cudi detailed the conversation he and Diddy had after the incident, the "Day 'n' Nite" singer suggested Diddy was lying to him.

Kid Cudi stated that when he asked Diddy, "What are you going to do about my car?" Diddy allegedly responded, "I don't know what you're talking about," in an attempt to possibly cover up any wrongdoing. Kid Cudi believed Diddy wasn't being truthful. However, Diddy's legal team still had a few tricks up its sleeves for the star witness.

Advertisement