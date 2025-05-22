Diddy's Courtroom Behavior Shows First Sign He's Starting To Crack Under Pressure
Before taking a break for the long weekend, Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial got a celebrity guest. Scott Mescudi, aka rapper Kid Cudi, took the stand to testify regarding allegations that Diddy broke into his house and destroyed his car. While all the allegations against Diddy point toward a history of violence, Kid Cudi taking the stand seemed to be the first time Diddy appeared rattled during his trial. According to the New York Post, when the "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper took the stand, there was a palpable shift in energy.
Since Diddy's trial will not be televised, much of the reporting has been relayed from sources within the courtroom. However, even without cameras, Kid Cudi's testimony spoke volumes. As much as Diddy has been trying to garner attention during his trial, when Kid Cudi was detailing the way in which Diddy allegedly broke into his home, locked up his dog, and set fire to his Porsche, Diddy finally appeared ready to disappear. As Kid Cudi detailed the conversation he and Diddy had after the incident, the "Day 'n' Nite" singer suggested Diddy was lying to him.
Kid Cudi stated that when he asked Diddy, "What are you going to do about my car?" Diddy allegedly responded, "I don't know what you're talking about," in an attempt to possibly cover up any wrongdoing. Kid Cudi believed Diddy wasn't being truthful. However, Diddy's legal team still had a few tricks up its sleeves for the star witness.
Diddy and Kid Cudi were possibly in a love triangle with Cassie
According to Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi's testimony, he and singer Cassie Ventura had a brief fling that lasted about a month. He was unaware that the "Me & You" singer was still seeing Sean "Diddy" Combs, and after the alleged violent break-in from Diddy at Kid Cudi's home, they broke things off. "The drama was just getting out of hand and I kind of wanted to give it some space," Kid Cudi claimed in court, per the New York Post. While the shady side of Diddy has certainly included some brutal outbursts, Kid Cudi admitted that after Diddy possibly broke in and torched his Porsche that "I just felt things were getting out of hand." It was shortly after this that Kid Cudi broke up with Ventura "for my safety, for her safety."
Diddy's legal team has had a few slip-ups both in and out of court, but they leapt at the first chance they could with Kid Cudi. When asked if he knew that Ventura was still seeing Diddy, Kid Cudi admitted he was unaware. To this, Diddy's lawyer, Brian Steel, told Kid Cudi, "She played you." However, as much as Diddy's lawyers want to allege Ventura might have been living a double life, the couple did have an on-again, off-again relationship during this period, according to Page Six. Flying into a jealous rage over a possible new romance is never a good look — even Diddy's display of finding religion might not be able to recoup his image in front of the general public and the jury.