Kate Middleton Accidentally Flaunts A More Natural Hair Look After Royal Outing Goes Awry
Kate Middleton showed off one of her best hairstyles during a royal visit to a hospital, but was forced to improvise when the weather didn't cooperate. The Princess of Wales visited the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex on July 2, where she looked effortlessly chic in an earthy-toned ensemble. She wore a beige blazer over a brown and white striped shirt with the top buttons undone and the sleeves rolled up. Kate completed the look with a pair of brown slacks, and the whole outfit complemented her brown highlighted hair.
During the visit, Middleton spoke about her own cancer treatment and the difficulties she faced in her post-treatment phase. "You have to find your new normal and that takes time ... and it's a rollercoaster it's not one smooth plane," she said in an interview inside the hospital, per BBC. Part of the visit included planting 50 Catherine's Rose plants — which had been named after Kate and donated to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Kate planted roses herself outdoors, despite the fact that it was raining. This caused her perfectly curled tresses to quickly come undone in a rare hair mishap for the royal.
To her credit, Kate didn't let the inclement weather deter her, as she opted to embrace the more natural look. The rain may have dampened her curls, but not her spirit, as Kate was photographed flashing a giant smile while taking cover under an umbrella with her hair flattened and frizzy from the rain. Even as the rain continued to come down, Kate took time to shake hands with those in attendance, and even posed for flat-haired selfies with attendees. Not only had Kate embraced what the rain did to her hair, but she also seemed to embrace her post-cancer hair.
Kate Middleton's jacket had a special meaning
In January, a hair expert shared a theory on how past cancer treatment could have affected Kate Middleton's hair transformation. Kate had flaunted more curls since undergoing chemotherapy treatment, and according to hair expert Nicole Petty, that was common. "People may go from having straight hair their whole life to curly hair, known as 'chemo curls,'" Petty told Hello! at the time. "It's important to keep in mind that this is likely a temporary change. It usually takes between six to 12 months for hair to return to its original texture," the expert added.
The trials of her cancer treatment have had an obvious impact on the Princess of Wales, as her visit to the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital on July 2 indicated. Not only had she taken the time to prepare her perfect curls, but Kate's outfit had a symbolic meaning. The blazer she sported was a Blazé Milano jacket, which was the same one she wore when she provided a public health update in June 2024. She was photographed outdoors standing in front of a large tree in the beige jacket, a white top, and blue jeans as she crossed her arms and looked upwards. "I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," Kate wrote in the onset of her health update on Instagram. "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she added.