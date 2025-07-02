Kate Middleton Accidentally Flaunts A More Natural Hair Look After Royal Outing Goes Awry

Kate Middleton showed off one of her best hairstyles during a royal visit to a hospital, but was forced to improvise when the weather didn't cooperate. The Princess of Wales visited the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex on July 2, where she looked effortlessly chic in an earthy-toned ensemble. She wore a beige blazer over a brown and white striped shirt with the top buttons undone and the sleeves rolled up. Kate completed the look with a pair of brown slacks, and the whole outfit complemented her brown highlighted hair.

During the visit, Middleton spoke about her own cancer treatment and the difficulties she faced in her post-treatment phase. "You have to find your new normal and that takes time ... and it's a rollercoaster it's not one smooth plane," she said in an interview inside the hospital, per BBC. Part of the visit included planting 50 Catherine's Rose plants — which had been named after Kate and donated to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Kate planted roses herself outdoors, despite the fact that it was raining. This caused her perfectly curled tresses to quickly come undone in a rare hair mishap for the royal.

To her credit, Kate didn't let the inclement weather deter her, as she opted to embrace the more natural look. The rain may have dampened her curls, but not her spirit, as Kate was photographed flashing a giant smile while taking cover under an umbrella with her hair flattened and frizzy from the rain. Even as the rain continued to come down, Kate took time to shake hands with those in attendance, and even posed for flat-haired selfies with attendees. Not only had Kate embraced what the rain did to her hair, but she also seemed to embrace her post-cancer hair.

