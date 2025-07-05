The Rumored Reason Meghan Markle Goes Makeup-Free Has Kate Written All Over It

Meghan Markle is seemingly taking a page out of Catherine, Princess of Wales' playbook and embracing her natural beauty more and more these days. With the relaunch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and her Netflix lifestyle show "With Love, Meghan," the Duchess of Sussex has been dialing back the glam in favor of a laidback, makeup-free aesthetic. Speaking with The Sun, royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward claimed that Meghan may be borrowing cues from her sister-in-law's "trad wife" image.

"I think what she wants to project is her image as a homemaker rather than a 'royal wrecker,'" said Seward. "You remember with Kate – we've seen Kate cooking with Mary Berry, we've seen Kate making cakes, and we know that Kate is a very accomplished cook. So I think Meghan wants to try and get one over her too." She added that Meghan might be looking to salvage her reputation after years of intense media scrutiny. "That's what I think it's all about," the commentator added. "She wants to project this very homely image of herself."

In 2025, Meghan appeared on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show" for her first podcast interview wearing sweats, sneakers, and nothing on her face. Among the topics they discussed, she and Lima touched on everything from her current projects to her and Prince Harry's marriage and her motherhood journey. But it was Meghan's stripped-down look that had everyone buzzing on the internet. "She's trying to be like Gwyneth [Paltrow] and [Alicia] Keys and Pam Anderson now. She must have seen how terrible she looked at that Invictus Games with the clown makeup," one Reddit user expressed. "Plus, glam squads are expensive, especially when you pay them extra for trolling for you on [social media]."

