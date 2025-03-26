Meghan Markle's Recent Makeup-Free Aesthetic Has People Saying The Same Shady Thing

Contrary to what social media thought, Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow have proved that they haven't been feuding over their lifestyle brands. With that said, social media has a new axe to grind with Markle (and it, surprisingly, involves her makeup).

Although Paltrow may have hinted at tension with Markle in the past, their competing businesses — Goop (Paltrow's sometimes controversial lifestyle company) and As Ever (Markle's latest foray into the lifestyle space) — haven't caused any personal strife between them. Paltrow proved as much with a light-hearted video posted to her Instagram stories. When responding to a question that read, "Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you have?" Paltrow said, "I genuinely do not understand this at all whatsoever, do you understand this?" She then panned the camera to reveal a smiling Meghan shrugging her shoulders as she took a bite of pie.

People were speculating that Gwyneth Paltrow was throwing shade at Meghan Markle in her latest reel. Gwyneth just posted this in response to the speculation. pic.twitter.com/J6KReC71Vd — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 25, 2025

The post effectively doused the feud rumors with cold water, but another narrative has sprouted up to take its place. On X, formerly known as Twitter, fans have been dissecting Meghan's makeup — well, her lack of makeup — and accusing her of copying Paltrow's stripped-back aesthetic. "Including Meghan Markle who is copying her cooking show & her personal no makeup style as a gimmick?" tweeted one user underneath an unrelated post. Conversely, a second user claimed that Meghan was hiding behind a filter. They wrote, "At least Gwyneth didn't put a filter on the video." Meanwhile, a third claimed Meghan was plotting to copy Gwyneth's accessories as well. "Great marketing on Gwyneth's part! She took initiative, did it in her kitchen, and made Meghan look like a wannabe," they tweeted, adding, "Note Gwyneth's necklace. Meghan will be copying that in 3... 2... 1..."