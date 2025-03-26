Meghan Markle's Recent Makeup-Free Aesthetic Has People Saying The Same Shady Thing
Contrary to what social media thought, Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow have proved that they haven't been feuding over their lifestyle brands. With that said, social media has a new axe to grind with Markle (and it, surprisingly, involves her makeup).
Although Paltrow may have hinted at tension with Markle in the past, their competing businesses — Goop (Paltrow's sometimes controversial lifestyle company) and As Ever (Markle's latest foray into the lifestyle space) — haven't caused any personal strife between them. Paltrow proved as much with a light-hearted video posted to her Instagram stories. When responding to a question that read, "Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you have?" Paltrow said, "I genuinely do not understand this at all whatsoever, do you understand this?" She then panned the camera to reveal a smiling Meghan shrugging her shoulders as she took a bite of pie.
People were speculating that Gwyneth Paltrow was throwing shade at Meghan Markle in her latest reel.
Gwyneth just posted this in response to the speculation. pic.twitter.com/J6KReC71Vd
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 25, 2025
The post effectively doused the feud rumors with cold water, but another narrative has sprouted up to take its place. On X, formerly known as Twitter, fans have been dissecting Meghan's makeup — well, her lack of makeup — and accusing her of copying Paltrow's stripped-back aesthetic. "Including Meghan Markle who is copying her cooking show & her personal no makeup style as a gimmick?" tweeted one user underneath an unrelated post. Conversely, a second user claimed that Meghan was hiding behind a filter. They wrote, "At least Gwyneth didn't put a filter on the video." Meanwhile, a third claimed Meghan was plotting to copy Gwyneth's accessories as well. "Great marketing on Gwyneth's part! She took initiative, did it in her kitchen, and made Meghan look like a wannabe," they tweeted, adding, "Note Gwyneth's necklace. Meghan will be copying that in 3... 2... 1..."
Some fans not happy over Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow's team-up
Although Gwyneth Paltrow clearly didn't diss Meghan Markle, social media isn't ready to move on, as users are steadily commenting on the women's surprising team-up. And while many people are here for the two women squashing their supposed beef, there seem to be just as many who are unhappy with the public support they're showing each other. "DA*N! You caved! I thought you were an A-lister! Clearly not," commented one user underneath a post on Paltrow's Instagram grid. "Why did you submit to Markel? There was no need to. You already HAD a loyal following," wrote another user.
Meanwhile, a third user speculated whether or not this was a long-run PR strategy cooked up by their teams. "Off topic – so you released the Vanity Fair article shading" Meghan Markle," they wrote. "You 'shaded' her with the breakfast video, but the 'beef' was all a PR exercise? ... Shame on both of you for treating us like fools..."
The piece they're referring to is Paltrow's March 2025 feature in Vanity Fair, where she admitted to not knowing the Sussexes. "I don't know Meghan and Harry," shared the star. "I mean, I've met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don't know her at all." She continued, "Maybe I'll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie." Paltrow also skipped over a chance to criticize Meghan's attempt to stake a claim in the lifestyle industry. "I think there's always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try," she continued.