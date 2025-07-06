Lauren Sanchez Looks Unrecognizable During Her Good Day L.A. Gig

Long before she was Mrs. Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez was a news anchor on "Good Day L.A." from 2011 until 2017. Thanks to her infectious on-air personality, she earned a following on the show, but that was before undergoing numerous cosmetic procedures. Looking at old clips of her on the daytime news program highlights just how much plastic surgery Lauren Sanchez has had over the years. For example, footage from "Good Day L.A." that aired in February 2012 shows the differences in Sanchez from before the plastic surgery, but there were some similarities to her future look, such as a willingness to flaunt her curves. She rocked a bright red dress with a chunky black belt, and the outfit had a plunging neckline, which put her assets on display.

Part of her duties included delivering the weather forecast, but she also sat at the news desk along with her co-hosts. That is where the changes to Sanchez's appearance are most visible. Even in 2012, there were hints of perhaps gentle, non-intrusive cosmetic procedures, but they were virtually undetectable compared to how Sanchez would look in the future. A close-up profile shot of Sanchez seated showed that her nose had a different curvature, her cheeks were not yet bordering on enormous, and her lips appeared untouched.

Another clip from later that year, April 2012, further highlighted the contrast in Sanchez's "Good Day L.A." days to present day. On that day, Sanchez wore a revealing baby blue minidress, and not only was it evident her face had changed, with her jawline looking more rounded and natural, but she was also more full-figured. Later, the former newscaster lost considerable weight while her surgically enhanced assets stayed the same. The overall change in her appearance was glaring when Sanchez returned to the show years later.

