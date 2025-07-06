Lauren Sanchez Looks Unrecognizable During Her Good Day L.A. Gig
Long before she was Mrs. Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez was a news anchor on "Good Day L.A." from 2011 until 2017. Thanks to her infectious on-air personality, she earned a following on the show, but that was before undergoing numerous cosmetic procedures. Looking at old clips of her on the daytime news program highlights just how much plastic surgery Lauren Sanchez has had over the years. For example, footage from "Good Day L.A." that aired in February 2012 shows the differences in Sanchez from before the plastic surgery, but there were some similarities to her future look, such as a willingness to flaunt her curves. She rocked a bright red dress with a chunky black belt, and the outfit had a plunging neckline, which put her assets on display.
Part of her duties included delivering the weather forecast, but she also sat at the news desk along with her co-hosts. That is where the changes to Sanchez's appearance are most visible. Even in 2012, there were hints of perhaps gentle, non-intrusive cosmetic procedures, but they were virtually undetectable compared to how Sanchez would look in the future. A close-up profile shot of Sanchez seated showed that her nose had a different curvature, her cheeks were not yet bordering on enormous, and her lips appeared untouched.
Another clip from later that year, April 2012, further highlighted the contrast in Sanchez's "Good Day L.A." days to present day. On that day, Sanchez wore a revealing baby blue minidress, and not only was it evident her face had changed, with her jawline looking more rounded and natural, but she was also more full-figured. Later, the former newscaster lost considerable weight while her surgically enhanced assets stayed the same. The overall change in her appearance was glaring when Sanchez returned to the show years later.
Lauren Sanchez's not-so-good new look
Even in her last year on "Good Day L.A." Lauren Sanchez looked far different from her final form. A clip from October 2017 showed that the former TV journalist looked very similar to her early days on the show. During that episode, Sanchez was seated at the news desk reporting on a serious story, and while her eyebrows were pronounced, they bore no resemblance to how she looked years later.
To promote her space flight on Blue Origin, Sanchez returned to "Good Day L.A." in September 2024. She had altered her appearance considerably since that clip seven years earlier. Notable changes included Sanchez's nose, which was smaller and rounder, while her cheeks were much fuller, and her lips considerably plumper. Her forehead seemed tighter, which further exaggerated her eyebrows. On top of all alterations to her face, Sanchez also went overboard with giant hair extensions. Her return to the news show was uploaded to YouTube, where multiple viewers expressed their displeasure regarding how different she looked. "I'm having flashbacks to Jack Nicholson's Joker," one troll wrote. "If you aren't good at school you can always have plastic surgery," another mockingly added.
The transformation from Sanchez's news anchor days to tying the knot with Jeff Bezos was painfully obvious. We reached out to plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman to weigh in on any evidence that she had gone under the knife. "Firstly, there's a clear improvement in the jawline and neck area, which leads me to believe she might have had a facelift, or at least a mini facelift," Kopelman told Nicki Swift in March when comparing Sanchez's before and after photos while adding that it appeared Sanchez had "cheek implants or fillers."