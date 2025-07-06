Barron Trump Is Reportedly A Lot Richer Than Anyone Suspected
Barron Trump's lavish life is no secret. Barron has never been shy about showing off the expensive things he owns, after all. But he already has a fortune beyond that of his family, though it's certainly connected. While Donald Trump's net worth had been shrinking, he has found new profitable waters in the cryptocurrency market. In five years, the president nearly doubled his fortune thanks to his crypto ventures. Barron reportedly made a pretty penny thanks to it as well — $40 million, to be exact.
In fact, Barron may have been the one who convinced his father to dabble in the industry. "He talks about his [crypto] wallet, he's got four wallets or something, and I'll say, 'What is a wallet?' But he knows it inside out," Donald said on a 2024 live broadcast (via Independent). If the Forbes estimates are accurate, Barron is worth a lot more than his siblings were at his age — and his fortune may even be similar to that of Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. and higher than Eric Trump's today, by Forbes estimates.
But that's not necessarily a good thing. "Financial freedom may remove the pressure to develop independence, resilience, and real-world problem-solving, key experiences that help shape identity," Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a neuropsychologist and the director of Comprehend the Mind in New York City, told Nicki Swift. Barron's rapid fortune may also cause tension within the family and prevent him from finding his path separate from his family. While the first remains to be seen, the latter may already be underway.
Barron Trump may soon become the richest Trump heir
All of Donald Trump's children (except Tiffany Trump) have worked in the family's various businesses since early on. Barron Trump proved he hasn't fallen far from the tree. However, the business arena looks different than when Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr. came of age. Barron has tech savviness on his side, and he's making good use of it. After taxes, Barron's role in his father's cryptocurrency ventures puts his fortune at approximately $25 million, according to Forbes.
In November 2024, Forbes estimated that Ivanka and Don Jr. were worth around $50 million, and Eric, around $15 million. That puts Barron on track to surpass his two oldest siblings since he is more than 20 years younger. Depending on family dynamics, this may put him at odds with them. "Even in high-net-worth families, money becomes a symbol of attention, approval, and power," Dr. Sanam Hafeez told us. This may become exacerbated by the nature of the industry in which Barron is thriving.
"It could stir up feelings of jealousy or resentment, particularly if they feel the playing field was never equal," she added. It's unclear whether Barron's relationship with his siblings has changed since he started making his own money. What is clear, though, is that cryptocurrency isn't the only way Barron is looking to cash in on the family businesses. In July 2024, Barron and two associates incorporated a real estate company, proving he really is a Trump after all.