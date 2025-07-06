Barron Trump Is Reportedly A Lot Richer Than Anyone Suspected

Barron Trump's lavish life is no secret. Barron has never been shy about showing off the expensive things he owns, after all. But he already has a fortune beyond that of his family, though it's certainly connected. While Donald Trump's net worth had been shrinking, he has found new profitable waters in the cryptocurrency market. In five years, the president nearly doubled his fortune thanks to his crypto ventures. Barron reportedly made a pretty penny thanks to it as well — $40 million, to be exact.

In fact, Barron may have been the one who convinced his father to dabble in the industry. "He talks about his [crypto] wallet, he's got four wallets or something, and I'll say, 'What is a wallet?' But he knows it inside out," Donald said on a 2024 live broadcast (via Independent). If the Forbes estimates are accurate, Barron is worth a lot more than his siblings were at his age — and his fortune may even be similar to that of Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. and higher than Eric Trump's today, by Forbes estimates.

But that's not necessarily a good thing. "Financial freedom may remove the pressure to develop independence, resilience, and real-world problem-solving, key experiences that help shape identity," Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a neuropsychologist and the director of Comprehend the Mind in New York City, told Nicki Swift. Barron's rapid fortune may also cause tension within the family and prevent him from finding his path separate from his family. While the first remains to be seen, the latter may already be underway.

