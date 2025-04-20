Barron Trump Owns Some Seriously Expensive Things At Just 19 Years Old

Gone are the days when Barron Trump disembarks from Air Force One in inexpensive J. Crew T-shirts and New Balance sneakers. Although Barron may find college life lonely due to his lavish upbringing, the first son began flaunting his wealth soon after starting school at NYU. He's even stepped out rocking an accessory worth more than many Americans make in a year.

Barron didn't have an average college student's living situation when he began taking classes at New York University's Stern School of Business: He headed back to his childhood home, Trump Tower, where he had an entire floor to himself as a young child. He grew up surrounded by his dad's garish gold decor, and it seems that Donald Trump's Midas touch has rubbed off on him a bit: In March 2025, Barron was photographed outside Trump Tower wearing a $50,000 gold "Daytona" Rolex. The classic watch has achieved legendary status due to its exceptional design and association with Hollywood icon Paul Newman.

Barron was also wearing one of the many bomber jackets he owns. He's been building a wardrobe worth a pretty penny, and he even spends big on casual looks, such as his $775 white Moncler jacket with red and white stripes on the neck and sleeves. He also owns multiple pairs of Gucci shoes, including some leather driving shoes worth around $500. Barron's way-above-average height likely means that much of his apparel has to be custom-made, which was the case when he needed an outfit for his father's inauguration. His navy suit and cashmere topcoat were designed by Bespoke Pearce CEO Nathan Pearce, whom Barron met through an associate of Andrew Tate, the infamous manosphere figure who was charged with rape (Tate is also a watch collector who has been known to gift people Rolexes).

