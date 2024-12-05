Barron Trump Towers Over NYU Classmates In Rare Photo Of Him On Campus
Barron Trump, son of Donald Trump and Melania Trump, is doing his best to casually settle into his time at New York University. A tall yet quiet giant, Barron's height transformation seems to have him aware of how he sticks out in a crowd. Splitting his time between campus and Trump Tower, Barron's college living situation is different from his peers. However, this has led to Barron spending less and less time on campus, according to some of his fellow students who dished to TMZ. This makes any photo of him on campus, towering over everyone, a rarity.
According to Barron's NYU peers, he skulks around campus as quickly and quietly as possible. Often surrounded by several Secret Service agents, he is efficient with his movements, going from SUV to buildings with a sense of purpose — and not slowing down to socialize. One student even told TMZ that since Barron usually sneaks into the back of the class it feels as if "he hardly exists." Since Secret Service agents are assigned to Barron 24/7, it makes it hard for him to interact with his peers in the traditional sense, however, he has found a loophole. It seems that he is incredibly fond of bonding with his peers via video games.
Barron Trump bonds by playing video games
Whenever NYU students get a chance to interact with Barron Trump in the halls, he comes off as polite and friendly. One of the ways Barron likes to connect with future friends is by asking fellow students for their Discord or other gaming platform usernames so they can play together. There have long been signs that Barron is a total gamer. According to those who spoke to TMZ, one of Barron's favorite games to play is FIFA — a soccer video game. This makes sense, considering Barron's favorite sport is soccer, although other athletic teams might be vying for his attention due to his staggering height.
Barron's fondness for video games is fitting, not just because it's a right of passage for teens and young adults to get into this type of entertainment, but it also folds into some of the strategy Barron lent to his father's presidential campaign. Donald Trump made several strategic and successful stops to appear on manosphere podcasts, as well as on the shows of live streamers who fall into the video game ether. One such person was Adin Ross, who gifted Donald with a Rolex watch and a Cybertruck wrapped in images of Trump himself. During the interview, Donald even mentioned that Barron was a huge fan of Ross. For such a silent young man, Barron's reputation certainly appears to make big waves — in a lot of good ways.
Barron Trump's presence towers on campus
Even though Barron Trump does his best to keep a low profile, his 6-foot-9 stature precedes him. In fact, his height is attached to an aspect that follows him on campus — his parents Donald Trump and Melania Trump. When Barron outgrew both his parents, the media couldn't stop talking about it. Known for being private and protective of her son, Melania did her best to keep him from the public eye during his formative years, but now that he is in college, there are so many media moments that Barron can't erase.
However, holding himself with a stoic grace, Barron seems poised and ready to not only do well in business school but to be pursued for a political future. After supplying his father with a slew of podcasts to be interviewed on that possibly helped him win the election, the rest of the Trump team took notice — including Donald himself, who may or may not be jealous of Barron's height. No matter what, it seems that Barron will continue to have some talked-about moments as he continues trying to live an as-close-to-normal college life.