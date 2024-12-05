Barron Trump Towers Over NYU Classmates In Rare Photo Of Him On Campus

Barron Trump, son of Donald Trump and Melania Trump, is doing his best to casually settle into his time at New York University. A tall yet quiet giant, Barron's height transformation seems to have him aware of how he sticks out in a crowd. Splitting his time between campus and Trump Tower, Barron's college living situation is different from his peers. However, this has led to Barron spending less and less time on campus, according to some of his fellow students who dished to TMZ. This makes any photo of him on campus, towering over everyone, a rarity.

According to Barron's NYU peers, he skulks around campus as quickly and quietly as possible. Often surrounded by several Secret Service agents, he is efficient with his movements, going from SUV to buildings with a sense of purpose — and not slowing down to socialize. One student even told TMZ that since Barron usually sneaks into the back of the class it feels as if "he hardly exists." Since Secret Service agents are assigned to Barron 24/7, it makes it hard for him to interact with his peers in the traditional sense, however, he has found a loophole. It seems that he is incredibly fond of bonding with his peers via video games.