Barron Trump's Voice Has Everyone Comparing Him To Famous Actor

Barron Trump's voice is once again a topic of discussion, with some social media users now claiming that he sounds like a Gen-Z actor. The latest chit-chat comes months after learning Barron's voice sounds much different (i.e. deeper) than we expected. It also comes a few weeks after a 2000s-era clip of preschool-age Barron speaking with a strong Slovenian accent, reminiscent of that of his mom, former first lady Melania Trump, inspired jokes, memes, and even song remixes that ribbed on his excitement about taking his suitcase to school. With that said, Barron, who graduated from high school in May 2024, has long shed not only his Slovenian accent but his baby voice as well.

Barron Trump voice reveal pic.twitter.com/Ghb8MKvztQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 5, 2024

Now, Barron, who's been said to have a snarky sense of humor behind the scenes, sounds much different than he used to. In "Art of the Surge," which followed Donald Trump in the months leading up the 2024 election, Barron can be seen conversing with two people alongside his father. "Hello, how are you? It's very nice to see you. Very nice," Barron says first to an unidentified person. Next, he chats it up with Dana White, the CEO of UFC. "Hello, how are you? It's good to finally meet you," says Barron during the interaction. While it's clear that Barron's voice has finally caught up to his remarkable height, social media also thinks his voice sounds similar to that of "Dune" star Timothée Chalamet. Yes, really. "Why does Barron Trump sound like Timothée Chalamet," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Omg.. he sounds like Timothee Chalamet," wrote another.

Despite the similarities, Barron and Chalamet probably won't become besties.