Barron Trump's Voice Has Everyone Comparing Him To Famous Actor
Barron Trump's voice is once again a topic of discussion, with some social media users now claiming that he sounds like a Gen-Z actor. The latest chit-chat comes months after learning Barron's voice sounds much different (i.e. deeper) than we expected. It also comes a few weeks after a 2000s-era clip of preschool-age Barron speaking with a strong Slovenian accent, reminiscent of that of his mom, former first lady Melania Trump, inspired jokes, memes, and even song remixes that ribbed on his excitement about taking his suitcase to school. With that said, Barron, who graduated from high school in May 2024, has long shed not only his Slovenian accent but his baby voice as well.
Barron Trump voice reveal
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 5, 2024
Now, Barron, who's been said to have a snarky sense of humor behind the scenes, sounds much different than he used to. In "Art of the Surge," which followed Donald Trump in the months leading up the 2024 election, Barron can be seen conversing with two people alongside his father. "Hello, how are you? It's very nice to see you. Very nice," Barron says first to an unidentified person. Next, he chats it up with Dana White, the CEO of UFC. "Hello, how are you? It's good to finally meet you," says Barron during the interaction. While it's clear that Barron's voice has finally caught up to his remarkable height, social media also thinks his voice sounds similar to that of "Dune" star Timothée Chalamet. Yes, really. "Why does Barron Trump sound like Timothée Chalamet," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Omg.. he sounds like Timothee Chalamet," wrote another.
Despite the similarities, Barron and Chalamet probably won't become besties.
Is Timothée Chalamet a fan of The Trumps?
Donald Trump's supporters may be happy to connect Barron Trump to Timothée Chalamet, given his popularity with Gen Z and millennials, but the reverse may not be true. Chalamet is actually one of the celebs who can't stand Donald, and he's never been shy about sharing those feelings. In October 2020, weeks before President Joe Biden won the presidential election, thus ending Donald's hopes to have two consecutive terms in office, Chalamet took to his Instagram stories to write, "Vote that f***er out" (via Dazed). If that wasn't clear enough, Chalamet also expressed his hope that Trump lost the election. "Oh man. I really hope this guy loses," said the star as he recorded his voting efforts in November (via People).
Of course, Chalamet got his wish that year, as Biden bested Trump in the election, but he wasn't nearly as fortunate in 2024. So far, the "Wonka" star has yet to share his feelings about Trump winning over Vice President Kamala Harris, but it's probably safe to say he isn't thrilled. As for why he decided to weave politics into his brand? "I don't know if it's a pressure, I do feel it's a responsibility though," he shared with i-D Magazine in 2019. "I was talking about this with [former co-star] Steve Carell, about how there was a general complacency in previous generations that everything was going along nicely and that ratcheted the stakes up really high." Chalamet continued, "People our age are so much more engaged, and I think that's a good thing."