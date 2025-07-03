Ainsley Earhardt Murders Our Eyeballs (Again) With The Trend She Can't Quit

Ainsley Earhardt wore another outfit that murdered our eyeballs, proving once again that she needs to hire a color consultant. On July 2, "Fox & Friends" had a feel-good segment about two teenage entrepreneurs who started making a killing by operating a successful hot dog stand on the Jersey Shore. The show had the fledgling business owners on, but it wound up being a feel-bad story ... for viewers' eyeballs. Attempting to keep her summer trend of unearthing the most offensive shades of yellow possible alive, Earhardt wore a neon yellow dress that was far brighter than any mustard you'd find on a hot dog. The obscenely yellow number was sleeveless with a high collar, and it tightly hugged the Fox personality's figure. Earhardt's dress had a flattering fit that accentuated her waist, but the highlighter-colored outfit was nearly camouflaged next to the greenscreen beach background that was displayed during the broadcast.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, that wasn't the first time Earhardt tested the waters with an electric yellow ensemble. A month earlier, on June 4, she wore a banana yellow pantsuit on "Fox & Friends." Not only was that outfit outlandishly colored, but it also did her physique no favors. The top had loose-fitting sleeves, bulky breast pockets, a high collar, and giant buttons running down the front. She wore the retina-burning 'fit while seated on the set's curvy couch. Coincidentally, Earhardt's neon yellow look matched a bright yellow Fox ticker that was displayed in the background.

Bright colors aren't the only trend Earhardt has been rocking since the weather turned warm.

Advertisement