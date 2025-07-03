Ainsley Earhardt Murders Our Eyeballs (Again) With The Trend She Can't Quit
Ainsley Earhardt wore another outfit that murdered our eyeballs, proving once again that she needs to hire a color consultant. On July 2, "Fox & Friends" had a feel-good segment about two teenage entrepreneurs who started making a killing by operating a successful hot dog stand on the Jersey Shore. The show had the fledgling business owners on, but it wound up being a feel-bad story ... for viewers' eyeballs. Attempting to keep her summer trend of unearthing the most offensive shades of yellow possible alive, Earhardt wore a neon yellow dress that was far brighter than any mustard you'd find on a hot dog. The obscenely yellow number was sleeveless with a high collar, and it tightly hugged the Fox personality's figure. Earhardt's dress had a flattering fit that accentuated her waist, but the highlighter-colored outfit was nearly camouflaged next to the greenscreen beach background that was displayed during the broadcast.
Unfortunately, that wasn't the first time Earhardt tested the waters with an electric yellow ensemble. A month earlier, on June 4, she wore a banana yellow pantsuit on "Fox & Friends." Not only was that outfit outlandishly colored, but it also did her physique no favors. The top had loose-fitting sleeves, bulky breast pockets, a high collar, and giant buttons running down the front. She wore the retina-burning 'fit while seated on the set's curvy couch. Coincidentally, Earhardt's neon yellow look matched a bright yellow Fox ticker that was displayed in the background.
Bright colors aren't the only trend Earhardt has been rocking since the weather turned warm.
Ainsley Earhardt's leggy summer trend
As summer approached, Ainsley Earhardt started showing off her legs in tight minidresses. In May, the "Fox & Friends" host and her co-hosts celebrated the Kentucky Derby by donning oversized Derby hats. Earhardt wore a large asymmetrical pink hat, but it was her sleeveless, crimson red minidress that had heads turning. It had a boat neckline and fit snugly on her frame. After the show aired, Earhardt took to Instagram to showcase her outfit with two snaps of herself and her co-hosts seated on the curvy couch. The red dress had a high hemline, which was only emphasized as she sat down, and that gave viewers an eyeful of her tanned legs.
Earhardt's leggy summer season continued during a segment called "Adulting 101" on May 30, when the show had a rep from AAA on-air to show viewers how to properly change a tire. Perhaps not realizing what that day's assignment would be, Earhardt was impractically dressed in one of her trademark minidresses as she offered assistance to the AAA guest.
Earhardt wore an emerald green piece with thick shoulder straps and a scooped neckline. The dress was cinched at the waist and clung to her body. It had a hemline that came well above the TV host's knees, and Earhardt's lethal legs were on display yet again as she bent over to loosen one of the nuts on a tire. Near the end of the segment, one of Earhardt's co-hosts came out to razz her about struggling to change the tire. "I'm in a dress!" she responded with a laugh. The short-skirted outfit didn't go unnoticed by thirsty fans.