Ainsley Earhardt Murders Our Eyeballs With Banana Colored Suit On Fox & Friends
As one of the co-hosts of "Fox & Friends," Ainsley Earhardt has sometimes struggled to nail her sense of fashion while on the air. Earhardt has had several worst-dressed moments during her Fox News tenure, but the outfit she wore on June 4, 2025 to discuss the dissolving friendship between President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk really had us rubbing our eyes. Not only was the outfit much, much too neon for early morning television, it also falls into one of Earhardt's latest fashion pitfalls — dressing in glaringly outdated styles.
Fox News' Brian Kilmeade: "The Elon Musk thing caught the President by surprise and I hear he's furious."
Seen in the above video posted on X, Earhardt nods along as co-hosts Lawrence Jones and Brian Kilmeade try to dissect the currently rocky bromance between Musk and Trump. However, what's ultimately too distracting for even the juicy conversation is Earhardt's hazard banana yellow pantsuit. Not only is it a literal eyesore, but it shows that Earhardt is holding onto the trend of trying to dress like she's in a nursing home. The return of the matching set has been rampant among conservative personalities, as if it's become their goal to singlehandedly eradicate the reasonable pantsuit — and Earhardt has wholeheartedly jumped on the boxy bandwagon.
Ainsley Earhardt can't quit dressing like a neon grandma
Notably, this is not the first time Ainsley Earhardt has worn something over the top but ultimately boring. In fact, it's not even the first time she's opted for a bright and glaring color, possibly in an attempt to cover up the fact the rest of her outfit is a dud. We've already begged Earhardt to stop wearing the unflattering square-shaped cardigans she's become so fond of lately, but that didn't keep her from wearing yet another tennis ball yellow sweater in February (via X).
Similar to the times Earhardt has tried to show off her legs to possibly distract from her boring outfits, the recent neon suit wasn't quite doing the trick. Although, perhaps Earhardt wore such a distracting outfit to pull focus onto herself rather than the messy drama unfolding in the White House now that Elon Musk feels comfortable criticizing Donald Trump once again. While Musk might be harboring feelings of being used by Trump, Earhardt is harboring one too many dayglo suits in her closet. One should not have to wear sunglasses to watch a morning talk show and Earhardt would be wise to request a more muted color from her stylist — although that does make us nervous that she'd end up only wearing some form of sad beige.