Ainsley Earhardt Murders Our Eyeballs With Banana Colored Suit On Fox & Friends

Notably, this is not the first time Ainsley Earhardt has worn something over the top but ultimately boring. In fact, it's not even the first time she's opted for a bright and glaring color, possibly in an attempt to cover up the fact the rest of her outfit is a dud. We've already begged Earhardt to stop wearing the unflattering square-shaped cardigans she's become so fond of lately, but that didn't keep her from wearing yet another tennis ball yellow sweater in February (via X).

Similar to the times Earhardt has tried to show off her legs to possibly distract from her boring outfits, the recent neon suit wasn't quite doing the trick. Although, perhaps Earhardt wore such a distracting outfit to pull focus onto herself rather than the messy drama unfolding in the White House now that Elon Musk feels comfortable criticizing Donald Trump once again. While Musk might be harboring feelings of being used by Trump, Earhardt is harboring one too many dayglo suits in her closet. One should not have to wear sunglasses to watch a morning talk show and Earhardt would be wise to request a more muted color from her stylist — although that does make us nervous that she'd end up only wearing some form of sad beige.

