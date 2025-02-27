Ainsley Earhardt Confuses Fox & Friends For Retirement Home In Outdated Attire

Fox News personality Ainsley Earhardt continues to transform. Going from small town radio reporter to co-host of "Fox and Friends," the blonde bombshell knows how to keep an audience. Often using almost any excuse to show off her killer legs, Earhardt has been known to rock some scandalous outfits for such a conservative woman. However, during a semi-charming, behind-the-scenes video posted to X, formerly Twitter, Earhardt can be seen in one of her worst-dressed moments.

Brian forgot his coat on the Amtrak! Have you seen it? 👀 @kilmeade @ainsleyearhardt pic.twitter.com/KmqFsgPq9f — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) February 26, 2025

In some back and forth banter, Earhardt and fellow co-host Brian Kilmeade discuss how the latter left his jacket on the train. While Kilmeade's frantic actions and enthusiastic description of his beloved missing garment are certainly distracting, nothing could get in the way of the neon, tennis ball yellow sweater Earhardt was wearing. With large golden clasps buttoned to the top, the jumper was both overly loud and strangely dour. Besides the giant buttons and off-color cardigan (it's not spring yet, and even if it were, this is certainly not an Easter-approved hue), the pants also left something to be desired. The black slacks, with an aggressive flare, almost appear to be made out of a stretchy material, lending them an air of relaxing on the couch instead of hosting a morning show. But this is just one in a slew of outfits in which Earhardt missed the mark.