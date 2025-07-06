Chip & Joanna Gaines Can't Escape The Trump Supporter Accusations

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have had direct conversations about their political beliefs, but perhaps not in the way that fans would have hoped.

While speaking with Variety in 2022, the couple refused to label themselves on the political spectrum. "We want people to not think of us as right wing or left wing or moderates or versions of those concepts in between, and just look at us as human beings that are looking out for the betterment of other human beings," explained Chip. "And then, obviously, if you literally narrow it down to the political thought, how do we do that in a courageous way that brings us all together as opposed to our current model, which is, how do you do it in this isolating model that forces us all to basically take sides, you know. Oh, you get in your corner, you get in your corner and we meet in the middle to duke it out."

Roughly one year earlier, Chip and Joanna went to great lengths to let people know they're not part of the pack of shady HGTV stars by denying that they hold exclusive, discriminatory views. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Joanna, specifically, addressed the rumors circulating about their political and personal views. "Sometimes I'm like, 'Can I just make a statement?'" Joanna shared at the time. "The accusations that get thrown at you, like you're a racist or you don't like people in the LGBTQ community, that's the stuff that really eats my lunch — because it's so far from who we really are." She continued, "That's the stuff that keeps me up."