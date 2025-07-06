Chip & Joanna Gaines Can't Escape The Trump Supporter Accusations
Many HGTV stars have weathered scandalous rumors, and "Fixer Upper" stars Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are no different. Whether it's speculation about the state of their marriage of over 20 years or the future of their famed Magnolia brand, Chip and Joanna have been bombarded with more than their fair share of gossip since becoming household names. While Chip has been attached to some majorly shady rumors on his own, some of the most persistent scuttlebutt also involves Joanna. It's tied to their supposed political beliefs, as many HGTV fans seem to think that they are Trump supporters.
Neither Chip nor Joanna has publicly supported or denounced Trump. They also haven't participated in any White House social gatherings during his presidency — unlike their 2023 visit to the White House under former president Joe Biden's administration. However, fans have pointed to several supposed "proofs" that the couple has an affinity for the controversial president. According to The Hill, the couple donated $1,000 to the school board campaign of Chip's sister, Shannon Braun. During Braun's campaign, she campaigned against critical race theory, which Trump has also been known to strongly oppose. Furthermore, Chip and Joanna are also devoted Christians, and the evangelical community infamously threw their support behind Trump while he was campaigning for re-election.
But that's what the internet thinks. Here's what Chip and Joanna have said about their own political beliefs.
Chip and Joanna Gaines refuse to label themselves
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have had direct conversations about their political beliefs, but perhaps not in the way that fans would have hoped.
While speaking with Variety in 2022, the couple refused to label themselves on the political spectrum. "We want people to not think of us as right wing or left wing or moderates or versions of those concepts in between, and just look at us as human beings that are looking out for the betterment of other human beings," explained Chip. "And then, obviously, if you literally narrow it down to the political thought, how do we do that in a courageous way that brings us all together as opposed to our current model, which is, how do you do it in this isolating model that forces us all to basically take sides, you know. Oh, you get in your corner, you get in your corner and we meet in the middle to duke it out."
Roughly one year earlier, Chip and Joanna went to great lengths to let people know they're not part of the pack of shady HGTV stars by denying that they hold exclusive, discriminatory views. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Joanna, specifically, addressed the rumors circulating about their political and personal views. "Sometimes I'm like, 'Can I just make a statement?'" Joanna shared at the time. "The accusations that get thrown at you, like you're a racist or you don't like people in the LGBTQ community, that's the stuff that really eats my lunch — because it's so far from who we really are." She continued, "That's the stuff that keeps me up."