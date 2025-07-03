Kaitlan Collins' Flashy Move To Flaunt Her Salary Blows A Fuse At CNN

Kaitlan Collins may have used her hefty salary from her CNN job to splurge on an expensive vacation home. If reports are to be believed, Collins' new property rests on the lavish grounds of Nantucket, which is already a hot destination for the wealthy. Her alleged $3.5 million yearly salary would ensure that she makes more than enough to blend right in with the community. But ironically, she might've ostracized herself from CNN in the process. Collins' shady side might have come out of hiding when she upgraded her lifestyle, at the same time her network's future is uncertain.

With Collins' fellow employees in constant danger of losing their jobs, certain sources feel that "The Source" host's showy purchase is a bit of a slap in the face. "She just bought some bougie place and CNN people are grossed out that she paid so much," an alleged insider told PageSix, possibly summing up the feelings of other staffers who fear for their livelihoods. Collins' extravagant gift to herself also might show that she has a sense of security in her job and future that her co-workers can't enjoy, potentially causing more tension in the office.