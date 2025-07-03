Kaitlan Collins' Flashy Move To Flaunt Her Salary Blows A Fuse At CNN
Kaitlan Collins may have used her hefty salary from her CNN job to splurge on an expensive vacation home. If reports are to be believed, Collins' new property rests on the lavish grounds of Nantucket, which is already a hot destination for the wealthy. Her alleged $3.5 million yearly salary would ensure that she makes more than enough to blend right in with the community. But ironically, she might've ostracized herself from CNN in the process. Collins' shady side might have come out of hiding when she upgraded her lifestyle, at the same time her network's future is uncertain.
With Collins' fellow employees in constant danger of losing their jobs, certain sources feel that "The Source" host's showy purchase is a bit of a slap in the face. "She just bought some bougie place and CNN people are grossed out that she paid so much," an alleged insider told PageSix, possibly summing up the feelings of other staffers who fear for their livelihoods. Collins' extravagant gift to herself also might show that she has a sense of security in her job and future that her co-workers can't enjoy, potentially causing more tension in the office.
Kaitlan Collins might make even more enemies after CNN's future purge
Kaitlan Collins' list of enemies might keep growing if CNN's fate is as bleak as some analysts believe. The company that owns the cable network, Warner Bros. Discovery, is set to break up into two companies, which is a move that's predicted to cost many longtime employees their jobs at the network. One former reporter theorized that Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, who'll take charge of CNN after the split, may even look at replacing respected CNN hosts and anchors if it means saving company costs. "Why, for instance, would Gunnar pay Anderson Cooper $18 million a year when Kaitlan Collins draws the same ratings at roughly a fifth of the salary?" Dylan Byers said per Fox News Digital.
If Byers' prediction comes true, it might upset Collins' co-workers even more to see the White House Correspondents' ascension come at the cost of her news team. It could also rub a few CNN fans the wrong way, who've already thought that the network was setting Collins up to succeed Cooper. "It's been obvious for about a year now that CNN has been heavily promoting Kaitlan Collins in an attempt to make her the next Anderson Cooper, but she's not cut out for it at all," one fan complained on Reddit. Many in the thread agreed, and we wonder if her co-workers secretly would, too.